Great Atlantic begins tungsten and emerald exploration at South Quarry, Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [TSXV-GR; FSE-PHO2] has begun the 2024 exploration program at its 100%-owned South Quarry tungsten property, located in south-central Newfoundland. Exploration consists of tungsten exploration at select target areas and collection of beryl crystals for emerald evaluation.

The company has begun collecting green beryl crystals at one site in the northern region of the property to evaluate emerald potential. Emerald gemstone is a variety of the mineral beryl. Great Atlantic also plans a visit by a researcher from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in July to the property.

Beryl was reported by Kidd Creek Newfoundland Ltd. within the northern region of the South Quarry property during the 1980s, reported to be hosted in pegmatite veins (Robertson, 1984). Great Atlantic confirmed green beryl crystals in one such vein at a small quarry during 2015 in the same general area as that reported by Kidd Creek Newfoundland. Company personnel, along with Art Gardiner and Terry Russel, revisited this quarry during May 2024, and collected green beryl crystals which will be evaluated for emerald potential.

Great Atlantic identified multiple target areas for tungsten exploration within the South Quarry property since 2015. These include areas with tungsten soil anomalies and tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in float and outcrop in multiple regions (see company news releases). Tungsten mineralization at the property commonly occurs in pegmatite veins/dikes.

High-grade tungsten mineralization was located by Great Atlantic during 2015 within two quarries in the northern region of the property. Numerous 2015 Great Atlantic samples from these two quarries exceeded 1% WO 3 (tungsten trioxide). These 2015 samples (and lab-inserted blank, duplicate and standard samples) were analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. for tungsten by lithium metaborate fusion followed by acid dissolution and ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) analysis, with some samples reanalyzed by XRF (X-ray fluorescence).

The South Quarry property consists of six mineral licences covering an area of 2,550 hectares, located in south-central Newfoundland. Access to the property is excellent with a paved road transecting the property.

