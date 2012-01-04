Great Atlantic drills 6.74% copper over 0.4 metres at Mascarene, New Brunswick

Share this article

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PH0-FSE] reported gold assays and multi-element analyses for drill core samples from the 2022 drilling program at the 100%-owned Mascarene property, located in Southern New Brunswick. The program was conducted in the southern region of the property at a reported copper-nickel-cobalt occurrence.

The results confirm copper-bearing veins and anomalous levels of gold, silver, cobalt and/or nickel adjacent to a prominent magnetic high trend. This includes a 0.4-metre core length sample in drill hole MA-22-5 which returned 6.74% copper, 0.627 g/t gold and 34.5 g/t silver.

The 2022 drilling program consisted of five drill holes (MA-22-5 to MA-22-9) totalling 787 metres. The drilling was conducted within the southern region of the Mascarene property at the Wheal Louisiana copper-nickel-cobalt mineral occurrence. The drilling program tested areas of reported copper soil geochemical anomalies and copper and gold bearing rubble near historic pits or shafts. This was the Great Atlantic’s maiden drill program for the southern region of the property.

Quartz and/or carbonate veins with chalcopyrite (plus or minus pyrite and pyrrhotite) were intersected in four drill holes (MA-22-5, MA-22-6, MA-22-7 and MA-22-9). Of note, copper mineralization in hole MA-22-9 is within 10 metres of surface and returned 0.98 metres of 2.07% copper. Company management are interpreting the mineralized veins intersected in holes MA-22-5 and MA-22-9 as separate veins or vein systems. Significant intercepts (core length) are as shown in the attached table.

The true widths of the vein intersections cannot be estimated at this time. Additional drilling is required to determine the orientation and true width of the mineralized veins.

The drilling program was conducted adjacent to a broad northeast trending zone of magnetic high anomalies (identified during a 2001 government airborne magnetic survey) which transects the entire Mascarene property. Great Atlantic’s management speculate this magnetic high trend to be associated with a buried mafic intrusion(s) and a possible target for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits.

Two shafts were sunk at the Wheal Louisiana occurrence in the 1850s. Other historic pits exist in this area. Limited sampling by Great Atlantic during 2020 confirmed copper and gold mineralization in rubble adjacent to a shaft and a nearby pit in this target area. A rubble sample of mafic rock returned 6.19% copper and 0.404 g/t gold. Two quartz vein rubble samples returned anomalous values for copper (up to 0.86% copper) and gold (up to 0.19 g/t gold). The 2020 rock sampling program at the Wheal Louisiana occurrence was conducted by a qualified person. Great Atlantic has collected additional rock geochemical samples in this area during 2022 of which the analytical results are pending.

The Mascarene property covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares. The property is located approximately 6 km southwest of the town of Saint George. Access is excellent with paved provincial roads transecting the property and within close proximity of the property.





