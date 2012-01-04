Great Atlantic new antimony discovery at Glenelg, New Brunswick

Share this article

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PH0-FSE] has made a new massive antimony discovery at its Glenelg vanadium-gold-antimony property, located in southwest New Brunswick. A bedrock grab sample weighing 1.83 kilograms (4.03 pounds) from a newly discovered quartz – carbonate – stibnite vein returned a high-grade value of 23.4% antimony. The vein contains massive stibnite. Rock samples from another area of the Glenelg Property returned anomalous gold and antimony values. The Glenelg Property is located immediately south of the Clarence Stream Project of Galway Metals Inc. [GWM-TSXV].

The quartz – carbonate – stibnite vein was discovered during 2022 prospecting within the southern region of the Glenelg Property. The vein occurs in a highway-cut bedrock exposure. Massive stibnite (antimony sulfide) occurs locally within the vein at the exposure. The vein strikes northwest and is steeply dipping. The vein is 0.6 metres wide where the 1.83-kilogram grab sample was collected. The recent analytical results confirm high grade antimony in the sample. The grab sample returned 23.4% antimony and anomalous values of 2,040 ppm lead and 1,555 ppm zinc. The loss on ignition for the sample was 6.90 %. This is a relatively underexplored area with no drilling reported in the area of the antimony occurrence.

The company also received gold assays and multi-element analyses for rock samples collected from another area within the Glenelg Property. The samples were float samples from the area of the Johnson Lake gold-silver occurrence (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mineral Occurrence Database), also located in the southern region of the Glenelg Property. Three float samples of siliceous and / or silicified rock with sulfides and +/- quartz veins returned anomalous value of 522 ppm antimony; 0.174 g/t gold and 227 ppm antimony; and 0.163 g/t gold.

The company is currently conducting prospecting and geochemical sampling within the property.

Through a review of historical information, the company has identified target areas for gold exploration within the property with historic rock samples from at least four areas reported to exceed 1 g/t gold (including a sample reported to return 14 g/t gold).

A 2018 grab sample collected by the company from a magnetic layer in the Bocabec Gabbro Complex returned 0.188% vanadium (0.33% V 2 O 5 ), 10.3% TiO 2 and 25.71% iron. This sample was collected by a Qualified Person within the southeast region of the Glenelg Property.

Part of the northern boundary of the Glenelg Property borders the Clarence Stream Project of Galway Metals Inc. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project this year, reporting total Indicated resources of 12,396,000 tonnes at 2.31 g/t gold (contained 922,000 ounces of gold and 9,605 tonnes of antimony) and total Inferred resources of 15,963,000 tonnes at 2.60 g/t gold (contained 1,334,000 ounces of gold and 2,145 tonnes of antimony).

The Glenelg Property is located within southwest New Brunswick approximately 17 km east of the town of St. Stephen and approximately 15 km northwest of the company’s Mascarene property which hosts multiple mineral occurrences with cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold and/or silver.





