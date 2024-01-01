Great Atlantic Poised to Unlock High-Grade Gold at Jaclyn Main Zone
Great Atlantic Resources’ [TSXV: GR] receipt of a bulk-sample permit for the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ) on its 100 %-owned Golden Promise property brings fresh momentum to Newfoundland’s increasingly high-profile gold belt. The company is authorized to extract up to 2,700 t of mineralized material and has already begun mobilizing a custom directional bore-drill system to site, with first production holes slated for early September.
At an inferred 119,000 oz averaging 10.4 g/t Au, JMZ ranks among the higher-grade near-surface zones in the province. The upcoming three-hole program will provide definitive metallurgical data, validate the existing resource model, and—crucially—generate a parcel of saleable ore that could offset exploration costs.
The operation is also a proving ground for Novamera’s “Surgical Mining™” technology, a data-driven, large-diameter drilling method designed to excise narrow, steeply dipping veins with minimal dilution and surface disturbance. If successful, the pilot could establish a new template for selective underground mining and materially lower both capex and opex on vein deposits worldwide.
Location enhances the strategic appeal. JMZ sits only a kilometre from Calibre Mining’s Valentine gold mine, the district’s anchor asset and a key reason Equinox Gold paid roughly US $2.6 billion in a high-profile merger earlier this year. With 22,000 ha of contiguous claims and government support via Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster, Great Atlantic is well positioned as consolidation accelerates across central Newfoundland.