Great Atlantic Poised to Unlock High-Grade Gold at Jaclyn Main Zone

Share this article

Great Atlantic Resources’ [TSXV: GR] receipt of a bulk-sample permit for the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ) on its 100 %-owned Golden Promise property brings fresh momentum to Newfoundland’s increasingly high-profile gold belt. The company is authorized to extract up to 2,700 t of mineralized material and has already begun mobilizing a custom directional bore-drill system to site, with first production holes slated for early September.

At an inferred 119,000 oz averaging 10.4 g/t Au, JMZ ranks among the higher-grade near-surface zones in the province. The upcoming three-hole program will provide definitive metallurgical data, validate the existing resource model, and—crucially—generate a parcel of saleable ore that could offset exploration costs.

The operation is also a proving ground for Novamera’s “Surgical Mining™” technology, a data-driven, large-diameter drilling method designed to excise narrow, steeply dipping veins with minimal dilution and surface disturbance. If successful, the pilot could establish a new template for selective underground mining and materially lower both capex and opex on vein deposits worldwide.

Location enhances the strategic appeal. JMZ sits only a kilometre from Calibre Mining’s Valentine gold mine, the district’s anchor asset and a key reason Equinox Gold paid roughly US $2.6 billion in a high-profile merger earlier this year. With 22,000 ha of contiguous claims and government support via Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster, Great Atlantic is well positioned as consolidation accelerates across central Newfoundland.

Share this article