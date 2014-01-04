Great Atlantic Resources identifies gold soil anomalies at Golden Trust, Newfoundland

Share this article

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PHO2-FSE] has received analytical results for soil samples collected during 2022 at its 100%-owned Golden Trust property, located within central Newfoundland and 1 km north of the Valentine gold project of Marathon Gold Corp. [MOZ-TSX].

Scattered 2022 samples from the northern region of the Golden Trust property returned anomalous gold values in the range of five to 72 parts per billion (ppb). Initial 2020 sampling identified gold soil anomalies in this area.

The 2022 reconnaissance soil sampling program was conducted within the northern region of the Golden Trust property. The initial 2020 reconnaissance soil sampling identified gold soil anomalies in this region of the property with samples collected adjacent to a trail returning up to 52 ppb gold.

Fifty-three soil samples were collected during the 2022 program along two north-south sample lines east and west of the 2020 samples. Ten of the 53 soil samples (approximately 19% of the samples) returned anomalous values of five to 72 ppb gold of which five samples (approximately 9% of the samples) returned 10 to 72 ppb gold.

Based on 2020 and 2022 soil geochemical sampling, Great Atlantic management has identified a target area for future gold exploration of at least 700 metres by 300 metres within the northern region of the Golden Trust property. Great Atlantic is planning additional soil geochemical sampling and prospecting and rock geochemical sampling during 2023 within and adjacent to this target area. The Golden Trust property (2,400 hectares) is relatively underexplored. Great Atlantic management has not found any reports of diamond drilling within the property.

Key points for the Golden Trust property include:

Located one km north of the Valentine gold project of Marathon Gold and approximately 44 km southwest of Great Atlantic’s flagship Golden Promise property.

Located within the prospective Victoria Lake supergroup which hosts numerous epigenetic gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide occurrences (including the Duck Pond base metal/precious metal deposit).

Located within the Exploits subzone of the Dunnage zone and east of a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary and suture zone.

Government till samples (2008) returned elevated to anomalous values for gold in various regions of the Golden Trust property.





Share this article