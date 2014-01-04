Great Atlantic Resources samples up to 137 ppb gold at East Golden Promise, Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PHO2-FSE] received analytical results for soil samples collected during 2022 at its East Golden Promise gold property, located in central Newfoundland and immediately east of the company’s flagship Golden Promise gold property.

The 2022 exploration program was focused within the east region of the East Golden Promise property. Fifteen soil samples were collected along an east-west traverse approximately 300 metres long crossing an area with quartz vein glacial float boulders. The soil samples were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. (independent of Great Atlantic) for gold by fire assay-atomic absorption.

Ten soil samples (two-thirds of samples) returned anomalous gold values of 10 ppb and higher, including five samples returning 20 ppb gold and higher (20, 39, 41, 71 and 137 ppb gold).

Rock samples collected in this area during 2020 returned anomalous gold values up to 0.084 parts per million gold (84 ppb Au) from loose rock near.

The area of the 2022 rock and soil samples represents a new target area at the East Golden property for Great Atlantic with anomalous gold in soil and rock samples now confirmed. No diamond drill holes are reported in this target area.

Great Atlantic is planning additional work at the East Golden Promise property during 2023, being focused within the east region of the property in the area of the anomalous rock and soil samples. Additional soil and rock geochemical sampling are planned. Pending results of this work, trenching is planned.

The East Golden Promise property hosts gold-bearing quartz veins and quartz vein systems. The East Golden Promise property is located within the Exploits subzone of the Dunnage zone.

Recent significant gold discoveries within the Exploits subzone include those of Marathon Gold Corp. at the Valentine gold project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. at the Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold Corp. at the Queensway project. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine gold project, Moosehead gold project, Queensway project and the Golden Promise property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the East Golden Promise property.

Access to the East Golden Promise property is excellent with a gravel road transecting the easternmost region of the property. The property covers an area of approximately 1,125 hectares and is 100%-owned by Great Atlantic.


