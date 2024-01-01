Great Atlantic Resources to explore Newfoundland

Share this article

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [TSXV: GR] has outlined its exploration plans for 2025 in Newfoundland. The company is planning work on all nine properties, including exploration for gold, silver, tungsten, copper, lead and zinc.

Great Atlantic, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., is planning exploration at its six central Newfoundland gold properties during 2025, including its flagship Golden Promise property, where a bulk sample program is planned at the gold-bearing Jaclyn Main zone. Great Atlantic is planning exploration during 2025 at its precious metal/base metal and tungsten properties.

“While we are enthusiastic about the expanded exploration plans for our diverse portfolio in Newfoundland, our primary focus remains the completion of the bulk sample at our flagship project, Golden Promise in central Newfoundland. This initiative is a cornerstone of our near-term value creation strategy. At the same time, we are committed to meeting our work obligations across our key assets in both Newfoundland and New Brunswick, ensuring continued advancement on all fronts,” stated Christopher Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic Resources.

The company is planning work during 2025 at the following Newfoundland properties: Golden Promise gold property, central Newfoundland; Golden Trust gold property, central Newfoundland; West Golden Promise gold property, central Newfoundland; East Golden Promise gold property, central Newfoundland; Southwest Golden Promise gold property, central Newfoundland; Millertown Junction Road gold property, central Newfoundland; South Quarry tungsten property, east-central Newfoundland; Pilley’s Island precious metal/base metal property, north-central Newfoundland; and Point Leamington precious metal/base metal property, north-central Newfoundland.

Work on the six central Newfoundland gold properties will be conducted by Golden Promise Mines, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary. Of these gold properties, the Golden Trust property is located within one km of the Valentine gold mine of Calibre Mining Corp.

Extraction and processing of a bulk sample are planned with partner Novamera Inc. during the summer of 2025 at the Golden Promise property’s Jaclyn Main zone (JMZ), pending receipt of approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador government. One additional, steep, down-dip diamond drill hole is planned at the JMZ, managed by Novamera, prior to the bulk sampling program.

Diamond drilling and trenching programs are planned during 2025 at the Golden Promise property in multiple areas. These include the Jaclyn zone and other target areas identified by the company.

Great Atlantic has evaluated target areas for trenching during 2025 at the South Quarry property, the focus being tungsten and emerald (beryl) exploration. Great Atlantic plans to submit an application for trenching before the end of April for the South Quarry property.

A combination of prospecting, rock/soil geochemical sampling and/or geophysical surveys are planned for all nine Newfoundland properties in select target areas to define trenching and diamond drilling targets.





