Great Pacific Gold completes sampling at Kesar Creek Project, Papua New Guinea

Great Pacific Gold Corp. [TSXV-GPAC; OTCQX-FSXLF; Germany-4TU] reported the completion of the Phase 2 soil and chip sampling program at the Kesar Creek Project in Papua New Guinea.

Highlights: 667 soil samples and eight rock chip samples collected during this phase of work. Kesar Creek Project is short distance from multiple epithermal vein and porphyry deposits and targets identified on the adjacent K92 Mining Inc. project.

Previous assays from GPAC sampling include multiple high-grade gold results obtained from veins that align with the orientation and strike of K92 Mining Inc.’s [TSX-KNT] prolific Kora Deposit of 2.3 M Oz at 10.24 g/t gold equivalent Measured and Indicated plus a further 3.9 million ounces Inferred at 8.6 g/t gold equivalent.

The Kesar Creek Project consists of one exploration license, EL 2711, and is contiguous with the K92 Mining Inc. tenements, approximately 10 km to the northwest and along strike from the Kainantu Gold Mine owned and operated by K92 Mining Inc.

During this Phase 2 program, 667 soil samples along with eight rock chip samples were obtained by technical team members. This follows up on a Phase 1 sampling program that consisted of 332 soil samples taken over a strike length of 5.5km which included a high grade assay of 20.9 g/t gold-in-soil and 32 rock chip samples from outcrop and artisanal underground works and returned high-grade assays including 244 g/t Au (underground working), 116 g/t Au (outcrop), 36.5 g/t Au (float) and 33.4 g/t Au (underground working).

The extent of the current geochemical program is presented as white dots as infill and extensional grid-based sampling. The East Vein Zone is where the itinerant mining is currently being undertaken and is associated with the granodiorite-sediment contact.

Rex Motton, Chief Operating Officer and Director, stated, “Geochemical sampling and mapping have progressed very well with strong community support and involvement which has expedited the entire exploration process. We look forward to further excellent assay results from the highly prospective Kesar Creek project,which are expected in approximately one month. Additional work on site is planned, including trenching of key areas, using local labour, that would supplement the drill targeting.”

Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Australia.

In PNG, Great Pacific Gold recently assembled a 2,500 km2 mineral exploration land package in PNG. The land package comprises of exploration licenses (EL). It includes both early-stage and advanced-stage exploration targets with high-grade epithermal vein and porphyry-style mineralization present.

The Arau Project consists of two exploration licenses, located in the Kainantu region, and includes the Mt. Victor Prospect, where previous drilling found a multiple phase intrusion complex hosting copper and gold mineralization.

The Wild Dog Project consists of two granted exploration licenses, EL 2761 and 2516, located on the island of New Britain and about 50 km southwest of Rabaul and Kokopo, PNG.

The Tinga Valley Project consists of one exploration license, EL 2720. The OK Tedi Copper Gold Mine is 140km to the northwest along the same belt is a superb geological comparison to the Tinga Valley Property.

In Australia, Great Pacific Gold began with two, 100%-owned, high-grade gold projects called the Lauriston and Golden Mountain Projects, and has since acquired a large area of granted and application tenements containing further epizonal (low-temperature) high-grade gold mineralization and associated intrusion-related gold mineralization all in the state of Victoria, Australia. The Great Pacific Gold land package, assembled over a multi-year period, notably includes the Lauriston Project which is a 535 km2 property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s Fosterville Gold Mine and associated exploration tenements.

The acquired projects include the epizonal gold Providence Project containing the Reedy Creek goldfield which adjoins the Southern Cross Gold’s Sunday Creek exploration project and a large group of recently consolidated granted tenements called the Walhalla Gold Belt Project, which contain a variety of epizonal and intrusion related style gold mineralization.

Additionally, Great Pacific Gold has another gold-focused project called the Moormbool project which has epizonal style gold mineralization and associated potential intrusion-related gold mineralization, as well as the Beechworth Project occurs in the northeast of the state and contains intrusion related and mesozonal gold mineralization.

All GPAC’s properties in Australia are 100% owned and have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling.

