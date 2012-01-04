Green River Gold drills 0.245% nickel over 3 metres at Quesnel, British Columbia

Share this article

Green River Gold Corp. [CCR-CSE; CCRRF-OTC] provided an update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, located 40 km from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Zone 2 is located approximately 8 km southeast of Zone 1 which is already known to contain nickel, chromium, magnesium and talc, based on previous drilling. Zone 2 consists of a bedrock outcropping covering an area of over 1.2 km2. Both Zone 1 and Zone 2 are located along the 14-ko long Deep Purple magnetic anomaly.

This is the first drilling completed on Zone 2. Five shallow backpack drill holes have been completed to date. The nickel grades which were recorded with a handheld XRF scanner were higher than the Company encountered with its prior drilling program in Zone 1.

The highest nickel grade encountered thus far in Zone 2 is 0.245% over 3 metres in hole FCD-22-03. Chromium grades were similar to the grades reported at Zone 1. Magnesium values are not recorded with the XRF scanner so any magnesium values will have to await assay. Magnesium grades averaged 15.73% in the assays taken from the area of talc alteration in Zone 1.

All five of the new holes in Zone 2 encountered nickel and chromium mineralization from surface as have all the holes drilled in Zone 1 to date. Shallow drilling is continuing as the Company continues to expand the area of known mineralization and gathers information to help choose locations for deeper drilling.

The drill core was delivered to the company’s facility in Quesnel and was scanned with an XRF analyzer. As with all the previous drill holes, mineralization was present from surface.

Drill hole FCD-22-01 averaged 2.08& nickel and 0.141% chromium from surface to end of hole. FCD-22-02 averaged 0.203% nickel and 0.171% chromium over 2.0 metres. FCD-22-03 averaged 0.245% nickel and 0.139% chromium over 3 metres. FCD-22-04 returned 0.214% nickel and o,165% chromium from surface to end of hole. FCD-22-05 averaged 0.195% nickel and 0.141% chromium from surface to end of hole.

Perry Little, President and CEO, commented; “We are pleased to continue to achieve higher XRF nickel readings as we move farther from the original discovery holes which were drilled in an area of talc alteration. Our geologists felt that higher nickel grades were likely to be found as we moved away from the talc and so far, that theory seems to be holding up. We look forward to seeing assay results for some of the new holes to see if they contain magnesium as well as nickel and chromium. This new outcropping, Zone 2, is 8 km from Zone 1, but on the same 14-kilometer-long magnetic anomaly, giving us hope that the entire magnetic anomaly may contain similar mineralization.”

The maiden 2021 exploration drill program consisted of 9 shallow holes collared over exposed ultramafic rocks. These discovery holes returned broad intervals of nickel, chromium, and magnesium mineralization. Additional assay results are expected to be released shortly.

Last year, the UAV magnetic survey identified many anomalies in the area. In 2022, the exploration crew will collect soil and rock samples from the anomalous locations. Meanwhile, the vein structures, outcroppings, and mineral showings will be recorded and mapped. A backpack drill will be utilized to execute strategic drilling on the outcrops to investigate mineralized occurrences. The project geologist will summarize historical mining activities and previous exploration records. The historical records will be plotted on a map and verified during the 2022 field season.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.’s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.





