Green River Gold drills 19.77% magnesium over 93.3 metres at Quesnel, British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. [CCR-CSE; CCRRF-OTC] reported the following assay results for zone 2 at its Quesnel nickel project, central British Columbia.

The company has received assay results for hole WK-22-07 drilled to a depth of 93.3 metres in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the 42nd hole drilled on the project to date and ended in mineralization. The assay results include 93.3 metres averaging 0.178% nickel, 0.128% chromium, 0.009% cobalt and 19.77% magnesium.

Perry Little, President and CEO, said, “This most recent drill hole, the 42nd we have drilled, highlights again the consistency of the results everywhere we have drilled on the project. Every hole, whether on Zone 1, Zone 2 or elsewhere on the project, has encountered magnesium, nickel, cobalt, and chromium starting within the first meter of the bedrock surface. We look forward to drilling deeper holes in 2023.”

Zone 2 is located approximately 8 km southeast of Zone 1, which was drilled by Green River in the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Both zones are extensive bedrock exposures that are located within the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly consisting of nickel, chromium, cobalt, magnesium, and talc mineralization. The entire Deep Purple magnetic anomaly has a linear length of 14 kilometers with an approximate area of 6.63 km2. The entire project is located within a one-hour drive of Green River’s shop and office in the City of Quesnel.

