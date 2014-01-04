Green River Gold drills 21.3% magnesium, 0.188% nickel over 128 metres at Quesnel project, British Columbia

Share this article

Green River Gold Corp. [CCR-CSE; CCRRF-OTC] reported the following assay results and updated drilling results for zone 2 of the Quesnel nickel project, central British Columbia.

The company has received assay results for hole WK-22-06 drilled to a depth of 128 metres in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the deepest hole drilled on the project to date and it ended in mineralization. The hole was drilled using a portable Winkie drill and the drill reached its capacity at 128 metres. Another 6 drill holes are planned for this Winter.

Drill hole WK-22-06 averaged 128 metres of 0.188% nickel, 0.139% chromium, 0.01% cobalt and 21.3% magnesium.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager of Green River Gold, commented, “While winter drilling poses challenges, I am pleased to see our program advancing with excellent results. Pushing our drilling program through the winter advances the Quesnel Nickel Project an entire year ahead of schedule as we work towards completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment.”

Perry Little, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to see the continuation and consistency of the metal grades at greater depths on Zone 2. Green River has now drilled 42 holes combined on Zone 1 and Zone 2. The company has encountered nickel, chromium, cobalt, and magnesium beginning at the surface of the bedrock in all 42 holes. Given the 14-km length of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly and the consistency of the drill results thus far, we continue to be encouraged by the potential scale of the project.”

Zone 2 is located approximately 8 km southeast of Zone 1, which was drilled by Green River in the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Both zones are extensive bedrock exposures that are located within the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly consisting of nickel, chromium, cobalt, magnesium, and talc mineralization. The entire Deep Purple magnetic anomaly has a linear length of 14 km with an approximate area of 6.63 km2. The entire project is located within a one-hour drive of Green River’s shop and office in the City of Quesnel, B.C.

XRF results for the most recent drill hole WK-22-07 returned 93.3 metres averaging 0.191% nickel and 0.133% chromium. The drill core was delivered to the company’s facility in Quesnel and was scanned with an XRF analyzer. Drill hole WK-22-07 was scanned to a depth of 93.3 metres.

Hole WK-22-03 was drilled vertically from the same drill collar as hole WK-22-02. The drill core from WK-22-03 has been sent to Base Metallurgical Laboratory in Kamloops for a scoping level metallurgical analysis involving hardness and grindability along with assessing the metallurgical performance of samples using conventional flotation processes. This data will be used to help guide the selection of metallurgical testing to develop a viable recovery process.

Green River Gold is focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project all located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.’s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 km west of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.





