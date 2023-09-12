Grid Battery Metals samples up to 5,610 ppm lithium at Texas Springs, Nevada

Share this article

Grid Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-CELL; OTCQB-EVKRF; FSE-NMK2] reported soil sample results from the first phase of its fall exploration program at its Texas Springs property near Elko, Nevada.

The Texas Springs Lithium Property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-NILI; OTC-NILIF]. Surge’s first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, was 3,254 ppm. On September 12, 2023, Surge announced encouraging results of its most recent drilling program at this property, and recorded its highest grades to date, with up to 8,070 ppm lithium on the Northern Nevada Lithium project. These results were followed up on December 5, 2023 with a subsequent drill program yielding core drilling intercepts with assays over 7,630 ppm and multiple horizons upon deeper drilling performed.

Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO commented: “Now that the first phase of the exploration program is complete, we plan to gather as a group to interpret the geological data and plan our next steps at Texas Springs for the upcoming 2024 exploration season. We have some encouraging results to discuss, which is great news for our shareholders.”

Seth Cude, P.G., Grid’s Qualified Person comments on the results of the program: “The soil sampling shows zones of strong lithium concentrations in the northwestern region of the Texas Spring Lithium property which are on trend with strong soil results from Surge Battery Metal’s Nevada North Lithium project. In addition, the CSAMT data shows the Texas Spring Property exhibits several near horizontal to gently dipping subsurface horizons which may have served as paleo accumulation basins, collecting lithium bearing clays. This information, combined with the soil assay, will help us propose excellent future drilling targets.”

Soil Sample Summary Results (Phase 1 Exploration Plan)

Highlights: High grade zone in the north of 1000ppm at lengths of 850 m x 475 m and a second high grade zone to the south of with lengths of 200 x 175 metres.

Clear high grade lithium zone in the northern portion of the project area is on trend with the high-grade soil samples collected in the Surge property to the north.

There are 6 soil samples with Li grades over 3,000 ppm. A total of 810 samples were collected with values ranging from 10ppm to 5,610 ppm; 40 samples had grades = 1,000 ppm. Using a 1,000 ppm cutoff there was an average of 2,010 ppm.

Samples were taken from the b horizon and composited and sieved over a depth of 10 to 12 inches, which is standard sampling methodology for soils. Samples were transported and secured by Rangefront from the site and then were transported directly to ALS labs in Elko by Rangefront. The samples were dried and sieved to 180 microns (80 mesh) and assayed using 36 element ME-ICP41 aqua regia analysis.

Fernback, Grid President and CEO, said, “Completing both a detailed geophysical survey and soil sampling program is part of a methodical and systematic approach to high quality mineral exploration for claystone lithium deposits in Nevada and will allow us to select drill targets for subsequent exploration programs in the future.”

