Grid Metals begins maiden Eagle drill program at MM copper-nickel project, Manitoba

Share this article

Grid Metals Corp. [TSXV: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF] reported the receipt of exploration permits and the commencement of its maiden drill program at the Eagle gabbro, located within the MM copper/nickel project in southeastern Manitoba. The Eagle gabbro is located at the eastern end of the >20 km long Mayville-Eagle complex, host to the company’s 32.0 Mt Mayville Cu-Ni (PGM) deposit.

Highlights: Drilling will begin at the historical New Manitoba deposit2 area, located at the southeast end of the Eagle gabbro which has seen very limited exploration subsequent to drilling in the 1950s.

In tandem with the drill program, ground IP and two deep penetrating, high-resolution airborne magnetic-EM surveys will also be completed.

Grid is fully funded to complete the Eagle drill program and geophysical surveys. Initial assays are expected to be received by mid-November.

Robin Dunbar, CEO and President, stated, “We are pleased to see the drill rig turning at the prospective Eagle gabbro trend where we see the potential to outline copper-dominant mineralization in several areas over the >4 km target trend being tested. The Eagle gabbro sits entirely outside of our current 32 Mt indicated open-pit resource at Mayville and provides additional resource upside for the MM project. We are looking forward to assays returning early next month and will update the market accordingly.”

Grid Metals is focused on advancing its MM copper/nickel project in the Bird River area, approximately 150 km northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The MM Project consists of the Makwa and Mayville deposits with a fully funded drill program ongoing at the prospective Eagle gabbro which sits outside of the current resource.

Grid’s other projects in southeastern Manitoba include the Donner lithium project and the Falcon West cesium/lithium project. Grid has a lease agreement on the True North mill where it has rights to process feed from Donner, and Grid also has an MOU with Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada Limited who operates the nearby producing Tanco Mine.

All of the Company’s southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the Traditional Lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

Share this article