Grid Metals makes grassroots nickel sulfide surface discovery at Makwa, Manitoba

Share this article

Grid Metals Corp. [TSXV: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF] provided an update at its Makwa Ni-Cu-PGE project in southeastern Manitoba where an option and joint venture agreement with Teck Resources Ltd. [TSX: TECK.B; NYSE: TECK] was announced in December 2024. The target model is a footwall-hosted Ni-Cu-PGE deposit similar to t e Eagle’s Nest deposit located in Ontario’s Ring of Fire mineral district.

Initial exploration completed under the new option and joint venture agreement has led to the discovery of semi-massive nickel sulfide mineralization at surface (up to 1.1% nickel in grab samples associated with a recently identified geophysical anomaly (Pavo Anomaly) in a previously unexplored part of the Makwa property. The Pavo Anomaly is now a priority drill target with drilling anticipated to commence in the Fall of 2025.

Dr. Dave Peck, V.P. Exploration, stated, “The new discovery of nickel-rich magmatic massive sulfide mineralization at Pavo is significant given its location in an interpreted feeder structure to the Bird River Sill – host to most of the known Ni-Cu-PGE sulfide mineralization in the Bird River Belt. Importantly, the Pavo conductor trend is contained within a large magnetic anomaly that suggests a large volume of prospective ultramafic rocks are present in the broader target area. Our view, shared by Federal and Provincial Government geoscientists, is that the Bird River Belt is strongly analogous to the Ring of Fire District in northwestern Ontario where a significant Ni-Cu-PGE deposit at Eagle’s Nest was discovered in 2007. The potential to participate with Teck in the discovery of an Eagle’s Nest-type sulfide deposit is an exciting opportunity for Grid.”

The Pavo Anomaly is a shallow electromagnetic (EM) conductor trend that has a strike length of approximately 600m in east-west extent that was outlined from an airborne geophysical survey completed in late 2024. The Company completed reconnaissance geology in the area and one day of field prospecting at the Pavo Anomaly (Blaze Showing) before forest fires restricted access to the area. Nonetheless, the initial day of prospecting led to the discovery of semi-massive sulfide mineralization in soil-covered bedrock located directly on the eastern part of the Pavo Anomaly. Initial grab samples taken from this new showing returned peak nickel grades of up to 1.1% hosted by semi-massive magmatic sulfide mineralization.

Additional prospecting recently commenced following the lifting of fire restrictions in the area. A follow-up deep-penetrating ground time-domain EM geophysical survey is also planned to further define initial drill targets. Drilling at Pavo is planned to commence this Fall pending receipt of applicable exploration permits.

The principal objective of the ongoing exploration program is to fully explore the Makwa property for high-grade massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulfide deposits located in structural favourable sites, including structural traps along the base of the Bird River Sill and within interpreted feeder structures to the sill. Pavo is expected to be the first major anomaly to be drill-tested. However, there are numerous other untested, coincident magnetic and EM anomalies that are currently being mapped and prospected that could become priorities for future drilling campaigns.

Grid Metals is focused on exploration and development in southeastern Manitoba with four key projects in the Bird River area.

The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement whereby Teck Resources can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of CAD$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (CAD$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (CAD$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt.

The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest.

The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 110 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium values in a number of historical drill holes, including 2.2 metres at 15.0% Cs 2 O and 3.2 metres at 4.6% Cs 2 O.

The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project. Grid announced a cesium purchase agreement with Tanco on February 18, 2025.

All of the company’s southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the company maintains an exploration agreement.

Share this article