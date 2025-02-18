Grid Metals receives drill permit for Falcon West Cesium Property, Manitoba

Share this article

Grid Metals Corp. [TSXV: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF] reported that it has received an exploration drill permit from the Province of Manitoba for its 100%-owned Falcon West Lithium/Cesium Property, located approximately 110 km east of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company plans to begin drilling at Falcon West in September.

The target at Falcon West is the Lucy South cesium zone that has seen historical drill intercepts with high-grade cesium values largely contained in the mineral pollucite, the preferred feedstock for the cesium chemicals industry. Grid’s upcoming drilling will mark the first concerted effort to define a discrete cesium zone at the property.

Cesium is listed as a rare critical metal by both the Canadian and Unites States governments. The rare metal has only been mined from three deposits globally, and there is currently a global shortfall of cesium feedstock to supply a growing number of applications, including strategic defence applications and next-generation solar panels.

Robin Dunbar, President and CEO, stated: “Grid believes Falcon West represents a unique opportunity for the company to advance a high-demand and rare critical metals project in southeastern Manitoba, in an area with excellent infrastructure. It is rare to find a critical metals project with such an attractive combination of resource scarcity and demand. Our goal at Falcon West is to define a cesium deposit of importance to the global cesium industry.”

Grid Metals is focused on exploration and development in southeastern Manitoba with four key projects in the Bird River area.

The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement whereby Teck Resources Limited [TSX: TECK.B; TECK.A; NYSE: TECK] can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of CAD$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (CAD$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (CAD$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt.

The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest.

The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project. Grid announced a cesium purchase agreement with Tanco on February 18, 2025.

The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 110 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium values in a number of historical drill holes including 2.2 metres at 15.0% Cs 2 O and 3.2 metres at 4.6% Cs 2 O.

All of the company’s southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the company maintains an exploration agreement.

