Grit Metals discovers widespread gold and copper on Central Lapland Greenstone Belt Gold Project, Finland

Grit Metals Corp. [TSXV: FIN; FSE: K9T] reported the results from its inaugural reconnaissance gold exploration campaign in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Northern Finland.

Key Takeaways: Widespread anomalous gold and copper mineralization over a distance of greater than 25 km along numerous throughgoing faults, domain boundaries and unconformities, considered favourable sites for gold mineralization.

A total of 466 rock chip grab samples were collected and submitted to ALS Laboratories for assaying; 40 rock samples assayed between 0.1 to 2.84 g/t gold and 0.1% to 1.67% copper; no documented history of previous gold exploration or gold occurrences; preliminary results indicate proof of concept, i.e. that there is potential gold endowment.

The company conducted a two-month campaign of reconnaissance prospecting and geological mapping during summer and fall 2024. The main target area was a 30 km long corridor of faults and favourable geological features which may extend from the more prolific central portion of the CLGB which has seen extensive gold exploration and where significant gold deposits and prospects occur (eg., the 4.1-million ounce Ikkari gold deposit owned by Rupert Resources; and the Aamurusko/Notches/Launi gold projects owned by Aurion Resources).

The company’s strategy was to prospect areas interpreted as faults and/or favourable geological contacts or features seen as having potential to host gold mineralization. It is important to note that this area had no previously known gold occurrences or history of gold exploration prior to Grit’s work here.

The company collected 466 rock samples over the approximately 41,000-hectare property, with a main focus on an approximate 25-30 km corridor interpreted to have the best potential. Of the 466 samples, 40 assayed greater than 0.10 g/t Au including 11 that assayed greater than 0.5 g/t Au and five that assayed greater than 1.00 g/t Au up to a maximum of 2.84 g/t Au.

Additionally, 71 samples assayed greater than 0.05% (500 ppm) copper up to a maximum 1.67% copper. The mineralization typically consisted of quartz vein or quartz stockworks with variable amounts of pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-magnetite. There appears to be a strong correlation between gold and copper. This is typical of many gold deposits and occurrences throughout the CLGB. Depending on the style of mineralization copper may be seen as a proxy for gold and as a vector for gold.

The belt’s potential is also suggested by the presence of several major mining companies in the belt. The belt has very recently garnered significant interest following an offer from Rupert Resources to buy B2Gold’s 70% interest in a Joint Venture between B2Gold and Aurion Resources which lies adjacent to Rupert’s Ikkari Deposit, for $102 million. The joint venture ground is strategic to Ruperts proposed development of the Ikkari Deposit but is also host to numerous gold prospects along a structural corridor that extends >125 km.

Jeremy Poirier, CEO, commented, “We are super excited to initiate gold exploration field programs on our Northern Finland project portfolio. The recent surge of interest in the belt highlighted by Rupert Resources offer to acquire B2Gold’s 70% interest in a joint venture between B2Gold and Aurion adjacent to its Ikkari gold project, suggests there is significant potential within our Northern Finland project portfolio. We believe our exploration teams can unlock the project’s potential under the guidance of our VP Exploration, Mike Basha, who has worked extensively in the CLGB as the founder and former CEO and President of Aurion Resources.”

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company’s exploration licenses are located within 1 kms of the Keliber mine and production complex, currently under construction and expected to begin production in H2 2025.

The company also has several 100%-owned precious metals projects in Northern Finland.

