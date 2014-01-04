Group Eleven drills 7 g/t silver over 44.06 metres at PG West, Ireland

Share this article

Group Eleven Resources Corp. [ZNG-TSXV; GRLVF-OTC; 3GE-FSE] has intersected semi-massive sulphides in a thick zone of mineralization located 115 metres downdip of the discovery hole at its Ballywire zinc-lead-silver (Zn-Pb-Ag) discovery, 100%-owned PG West project, Ireland. The company also provides a drill update and announces the identification of gravity anomalies at Ballywire.

Drill Update at Ballywire: Three of four holes have now been drilled as part of the company’s follow-up drill program at Ballywire; the fourth hole of this program is currently underway, to be completed over the next few weeks

Assays have been received for the first hole (G11-468-07); remainder expected in due course G11-468-07, a 115-metre step-out to the south of discovery hole G11-468-03, intersected 44.06 metres of 1.0% Zn+Pb (0.64% Zn and 0.33% Pb) and 7 g/t Ag, including 2.58 metres of 3.2% Zn+Pb (2.4% Zn and 0.8% Pb) and 15 g/t Ag and 0.48 metres of 8.0% Zn+Pb (5.0% Zn and 3.0% Pb) and 25 g/t Ag and 2.49 metres of 4.6% Zn+Pb (2.5% Zn and 2.1% Pb) and 21 g/t Ag, including 0.44 metres of 13.1% Zn+Pb (10.2% Zn and 2.9% Pb) and 37 g/t Ag (semi-massive sulphide) and 1.87 metres of 73 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu and 0.70% Zn+Pb (0.4% Zn and 0.3% Pb).

True widths are estimated to be 60-80% of intersected widths; downhole depth of mineralization ranges from 303.07m to 347.13m, at or near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone (WL). The above cited mineralization doubles the down-dip extent of massive to semi-massive sulphides at the immediate Ballywire discovery area from approx. 110m to 225m. As well, G11-468-10 pierced a fault zone interpreted as a probable key control on mineralization

Re-processing of data from a historic gravity survey identified four gravity-high anomalies in the WL and on the hanging wall of the above interpreted fault, occurring over 6km by 2km. The anomalies indicate zones of denser rock at moderate depths, potentially suggesting the presence of dolomitic limestones, surface effects (less overburden) and/or mineralization

Discovery area at Ballywire is situated in between the two central anomalies with no drilling yet directly testing the anomalies themselves; drill testing these anomalies is a high priority

“It’s great to see steady progress being made at Ballywire,” stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. “With the footprint of known mineralization quickly growing and now coupled with gravity data indicating an area of high-priority targets over 6km by 2km, we believe that the best is yet to come and that Ballywire has both the room and increasing potential to host a significant Irish Type zinc system – similar to the historic Lisheen mine located 50km away, along the Rathdowney Trend.”

In addition to G11-468-07, the latest drilling has identified a significant fault structure which may be a key control on mineralization in the area. The fault juxtaposes Waulsortian Limestone (WL) which is over 300 metres thick on the hanging wall side, against WL which is only 250 metres thick on the footwall side. It is believed the fault movement was lateral and/or oblique.

The Ballywire zinc discovery is located at the intersection of the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend (which hosts the past-producing Lisheen and Galmoy zinc mines) and the Pallas Green Corridor. Historic drilling at the Ballywire prospect was sparse, last being worked by operators in 2008. Group Eleven staked the prospect in 2016 based on compelling results from the two most-recent historic holes.

Group Eleven Resources is focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland.

Share this article