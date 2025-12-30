Group Eleven Resources drills 24 metres of mineralization, including 6.3 metres of 7.9% Zn+Pb and 14 g/t Ag in a 270-metre step-out at Ballywire discovery, PG West Project, Ireland

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Group Eleven Resources Corp. [TSXV: ZNG; OTCQB: GRLVF; FSE: 3GE] posted assay results from five holes at its Ballywire discovery at the 100%-owned PG West Project, Ireland.

Highlights: 26-2654-04 – 270-metre step-out SW of Ballywire discovery, returned 24.2 metres of 2.8% Zn+Pb (2.4% Zn and 0.4% Pb), 5 g/t Ag (starting at 434m downhole), including 6.3 metres of 7.9% Zn+Pb (6.7% Zn and 1.1% Pb), 14 g/t Ag, including 2.9m of 10.9% Zn+Pb (9.1% Zn and 1.7% Pb), 18 g/t Ag, including 1.0 metre of 22.1% Zn+Pb (18.8% Zn and 3.4% Pb), 27 g/t Ag and 10.1 metres of 8 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu (starting 593m downhole), including 6.3 metres of 11 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu, including 1.7 metres of 30 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu.

26-468-26 – Filling in a 390-metre gap between drill fences, returned 31.1 metres of 3.7% Zn+Pb (2.1% Zn and 1.6% Pb), 15 g/t Ag (starting at 361m downhole), including 11.1 metres of 7.8% Zn+Pb (4.6% Zn and 3.1% Pb), 32 g/t Ag, including 7.4 metres of 10.1% Zn+Pb (5.6% Zn and 4.4% Pb), 36 g/t Ag.

26-3552-61 – Approximately 120 metres downdip of 26-3552-60 (7.5m of 77 g/t Ag, 1.61% Cu and 0.17% Sb), returned 7.7 metres of 29 g/t Ag and 0.79% Cu (starting 645m downhole), including 4.5 metres of 38 g/t Ag and 0.99% Cu, including 1.9 metres of 47 g/t Ag and 1.26% Cu.

26-3552-58 – NE edge of currently known discovery area, returned 4.1 metres of 7 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu (starting 551m downhole), including 1.4 metres of 9 g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu. Four rigs continue to drill at Ballywire, with a fifth rig drilling at the company’s Stonepark Project.

“Today’s results represent a 17% extension to our strike length of intercepted higher-grade mineralization at the Ballywire discovery,” stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. “Massive and semi-massive sulphides are now intersected over approx. 1.87km, up 270 metres from 1.60km previously. This new extension is located on the SW edge of the current known discovery area, and is open further to the south, west and north, towards gravity-high anomalies ‘A’ and ‘B’. The above step-out hole, together with hole 26-468-26, now indicate a 420-metre long zone of high-grade mineralization at the SW portion of the discovery.”

“Altogether, the strike length of intersected mineralization to date at Ballywire totals 3.2km, within a prospective trend spanning 6.0km, defined by four gravity high anomalies (of which only one, anomaly ‘C’, has been systematically drilled to date). We are poised to continue to create additional shareholder value as we progress our fully funded and ongoing, four-rig drill program totalling approx. 67,000 metres, started in April 2026 and scheduled to continue until late 2027 or early 2028.”

The Ballywire prospect at the company’s 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 91 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including today’s results from five new holes (26-2654-04, 26-468-26, 26-3552-58, -59 and -61).

Mineralization reported today consists predominantly of sphalerite, galena and pyrite, with Cu-Ag bearing zones containing malachite, chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite. In addition to the above results, note that 26-3552-59 (located at the NE corner of the Ballywire discovery), intersected 28.7 metres of 0.08% Zn+Pb (0.03% Zn and 0.06% Pb; starting at 169m downhole), including 1.0m of 0.55% Zn+Pb (0.29% Zn and 0.26% Pb), 1.1 g/t Ag and 4.6m of 0.13% Zn+Pb (0.01% Zn and 0.12% Pb).

The hole also intersected 2.7 metres of 3.4 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu (starting at 304m downhole). These results represent early evidence of a potential parallel zone of mineralization to the north of the main discovery. Further drilling is ongoing near this area, to the NE.

Four rigs continue to be actively drilling at Ballywire. Currently, 16 new holes are completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) or in the process of being drilled. The company is fully funded for its ongoing drill campaign, totalling approximately 67,000 metres, started in April 2026 and aiming to complete at or around end of 2027.

Drilling at the Stonepark Project (77.64% interest), adjacent to PG West, continues with three holes completed and one hole to be finished in a few weeks, as part of the current program. Hole 26-2638-07 (new discovery, on a 550-metre step-out, returning 2.8 metres of 8.3% Zn+Pb; announced 23-Jul-2026), did not return significantly elevated Cu-Ag mineralization in the deeper part of the hole. However, follow-up drilling in this locality is strongly justified with a view to expand the new massive sulphide zone and test for larger hypothesized faults in this area.

True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 90-100% and 60-70% for Waulsortian-hosted and Deeper Cu-Ag mineralization, respectively, from 26-2654-04; ‘-‘ means less than 0.01%.

True thickness of mineralization as a percentage of the down-hole interval; ‘-‘ means less than 0.01%.

Further to the company’s news release dated September 4, 2026, the company reported that it has issued 38,393 common shares at a price of $0.84 per common share in settlement of outstanding director fees owed to a former director of the company.

Group Eleven Resources is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Refer to original press release for key intercepts to date.

Ballywire is located 20km from the company’s 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit, which is located adjacent to Glencore’s Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit. The company’s two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (13.6% interest) and Glencore Canada Corp. (12.8%).

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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