Halcones drills 2.75 g/t gold over 10 metres at Carachapampa, Chile

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. [HPM-TSXV] has provided results from the exploration program at the Carachapampa project in Chile. Carachapampa is located in the prolific Maricunga belt approximately 180 km northeast of the city of Copiapo with year-round road access.

Drilling Highlights: Hole CAR23-008 returned 1.09 g/t Au and 17.35 g/t Ag over 11 metres from 81 metres down hole at the Central Target including 1.53 g/t Au and 27.82 g/t Ag over 6 metres.

Hole CAR23-012 returned 2.75 g/t Au and 20.94 g/t Ag over 10 metres from 79 metres down hole at the Northwest Target. This is part of a broader mineralized interval of 1.3 g/t Au and 11.73 g/t Ag over 24 metres from 73 metres downhole.

According to Ian Parkinson, CEO and Director of Halcones, “These results are very encouraging, coming from a limited diamond drill campaign testing extensive targets. The program demonstrates that mineralizing systems have deposited significant gold within the property. These results provide a strong base from which to evaluate controls of mineralization on these previously unidentified targets and warrant persisting with further work. The alteration and mineralization observed in these drill holes, with silicification and development of vuggy quartz textures is precisely analogous to producing mines in the area.”

Halcones drilled 7 holes totaling 1,524 metres, drill testing the depth extent of surface sample results announced in November 2022. Three of the seven holes returned mineralized intervals greater than 1 g/t over significant widths. Drilling was focused on shallow, near surface targets less than 75 metres from surface.

Assays have now been received from all seven holes. The Halcones exploration team is analyzing these results before planning next steps for the Carachapampa project.

Halcones is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in the Maricunga Belt, Chile, the premiere gold mining district in South America.

