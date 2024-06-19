Harvest Gold prepares drill targeting exploration program in the Abitibi Region of Quebec

15 hours ago Staff Writer
Harvest Gold Corporation [TSXV: HVG] reported that it is in the final preparation stages for an extensive geochemical and prospecting program on its district scale, three property packages in the Urban-Barry area of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

Harvest Gold Senior Technical Consultant, Louis Martin, states: “A combination of basic exploration fundamentals for a property package of this size, including interpretation of recent airborne geophysics, detailed regional geochemistry and targeted ‘boots on the ground’ prospecting remain the best tools for finding a new deposit.”

At the Mosseau property, the Company is planning to use detailed soil geochemistry sampling, a rigorous prospecting and mapping program and regional till sampling. This detailed exploration work on Mosseau, in conjunction with historical information and recently completed magnetic interpretation will help define priority targets for a drill program this winter.

Prospecting and geological mapping are also planned for the Urban Barry and Labelle properties, with some till sampling also planned for Urban Barry. The Company has forwarded work tenders to several companies specializing in carrying out such geochemical programs.

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold commented: “We are employing tried and tested exploration techniques to systematically define immediate drill targets on Mosseau for the drill program planned this winter, as well as to advance our Urban Barry and Labelle projects to the target definition stage.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of the Osisko-Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.


