Heliostar Metals files Ana Paula MRE NI 43-101 report, Mexico

18 hours ago Staff Writer
Heliostar Metals Ltd. [TSXV-HSTR; OTCQX; HSTXF; FSE-RGG1] has filed its updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Ana Paula project located in Guerrero, Mexico. The updated mineral resource estimate was completed by Rita Teal and Lewis Teal, qualified persons with Teal CPG Inc.

The technical report, titled “Ana Paula Project NI [National Instrument] 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update,” is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of November 27, 2023, and supports the disclosure made by Heliostar in its November 27, 2023, press release titled “Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico.”

The company is developing the 100%-owned Ana Paula Project. In addition, Heliostar in conjunction with the Mexican federal and local government, is working to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The company continues to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.

Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 710,920 ounces of gold (320,204 measured and 390,716 indicated ounces) at 6.60 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 447,512 ounces of gold at 4.24 g/t gold. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.


