Hercules Silver drills 113 g/t AgEq over 27.3 metres at Hercules, Idaho

Hercules Silver Corp. [BIG-TSXV; BADEF-OTCQB; 8Q7-FSE] reported silver-lead-zinc results from the first five drill holes of its phase II drill program, targeting near-surface silver mineralization at its Hercules silver property located in western Idaho. These results are the first of the company’s continuing 6,000-metre phase II infill, expansion and discovery-focused drill program.

The upper part of HER-23-05 intercepted 84.2 metres of 54.1 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent), beginning at a shallow depth of 4.5 metres, including a higher-grade intercept of 27.3 metres grading 113.4 g/t AgEq starting at 36.7 metres.

HER-23-04 intercepted 28.5 metres of 102.6 g/t AgEq, beginning at 39 metres, including a higher-grade intercept of 2.7 metres grading 416.2 g/t AgEq.

All holes reported are either stepout or infill holes, expanding on historical mineralization. HER-23-05 was continued to depth to test a chargeability anomaly and intercepted blind porphyry copper alteration and mineralization, assays for which remain pending.

Four deep holes have now been drilled across 1.2 km of the chargeability anomaly, all of which intersected pyrite-rich phyllic alteration, interpreted to represent the margins of a large porphyry copper system.

Deep drilling continues, targeting potentially favourable alteration to the west. A third drill rig has now been added to the phase II program.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director, noted: “Our Phase II infill and expansion drilling has expanded on historical mineralization and demonstrated the presence of broad intervals of silver at the Frogpond Zone. With assays pending for many holes, including several other zones, we’re confident in the potential to further validate and expand on the near surface silver across the Property. We’re currently drilling hole 21 of the 2023 season and have now added a third drill rig. In addition, our first ever deep drilling has intersected blind porphyry copper alteration across 1.2 kilometers, demonstrating the presence of a major hydrothermal system on the Property.”

Silver Mineralization at Frogpond: The near-surface drilling is focused on validating and expanding zones of historical silver mineralization at Hercules. Historical drilling was limited to vertical reverse circulation (RC) holes which returned minimal geological information. The 2023 program is utilizing angled drill holes with oriented core, providing new information on the controls and style of mineralization, and continuing to aid with the expansion.

Further IP geophysical surveying is scheduled to commence at the end of September. The 2022 survey was originally designed to cover just the strongest portion of the near-surface silver system. Given current indications for the potential size of the porphyry copper system, the survey will be expanded significantly. It will be expanded east to test for additional centers at depth across several kilometers of strong surface mineralization. It will also be expanded west, where current drilling shows increasing alteration and mineralization below the silver system.

Hercules Silver has a 100% interest in the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho.

The Hercules project is a disseminated silver-lead-zinc system with 28,000 metres of historical drilling across 3.5 km of strike.

