Heritage Mining drills 19.45 g/t gold over 1.05 metres at Drayton-Black Lake, Ontario

Heritage Mining Ltd. [CSE-HML; FRA-Y66] reported drill results (holes 1 to 6) from its phase 1, 2023 program in the Alcona area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (DBL project), northern Ontario. The drill program totalled 2,208 metres of NQ2 diamond drill core in nine holes within the Alcona area (holes 7, 8 and 17 pending).

Alcona area drill program highlights: Multiple significant gold-silver intersections within broad anomalous zones in each hole (1 to 6); approximately 1 km strike length and approximately 145-metre vertical depth confirmed by current drill results.

Highest drill intersection ever recorded: HML23-004 returned 19.45 g/t gold and 62.10 g/t silver over 1.05 metres from 177.90 metres, contained in a 15-metre anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 1.48 g/t gold from 174 mteres to 189 metres.

Highlights: HML23-001 returned 1.26 g/t Au over 2.15 m from 38.35 m; 1.54 g/t Au and 5.17 g/t Ag over 1.50 m from 45 m. These intersections are part of an 8.15 m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.68 g/t Au from 38.35 m to 45.55 m.

HML23-001 confirmed at surface via prospecting Delaney vein (15.35 g/t Au and 163 g/t Ag and 16.5 g/t Au and 29.9 g/t Ag surface grabs) proving Alcona area geological modelling.

HML23-002 returned 9.14 g/t Au and 30.63 Ag over one m, including 15.2 g/t Au and 50.70 Ag over 0.50 m. This intersection is part of a 11.40 m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.86 g/t Au from 30.70 m to 42.10 m.

HML23-003 returned 1.34 g/t Au over 1.30 m from 5.7 m; 5.32 g/t Au and 11.85 g/t Ag over 0.65 m from 11.85 m. These intersections are part of a 6.8 m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.77 g/t Au from 5.70 m to 12.50 m.

HML23-004 returned 1.81 g/t Au over one m from 65 m; 1.96 g/t Au and 3.51 g/t Ag over 2.90 m from 70.60 m, including 4.81 g/t Au and 8.05 g/t Ag over 0.50 m. These intersections are part of an 8.50 m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.91 g/t Au from 65 m to 73.50 m; 19.45 g/t Au and 62.10 g/t Ag over 1.05 m from 177.90 m. These intersections are part of a 15 m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 1.48 g/t Au from 174 m to 189 m.

HML23-005 returned 5.75 g/t Au and 30.41 g/t Ag over 1.35 m from 70.30 m, including 9.75 g/t Au and 53.30 g/t Ag over 0.75 m. These intersections are part of a 10.40 m anomalous zone with a weighted average grade of 0.79 g/t Au from 70.30 m to 80.70 m.

“We are thrilled at the results from our first drill program at Alcona. Early possible indications of a large-tonnage, low-grade deposit are present. The Alcona area contains high deposit potential with year-round access and proximity to infrastructure, an ideal phase 2 winter program candidate.

“Holes 7, 8 and 17 are pending assays. We are very excited about holes 7 and 8 as they’ve shown very encouraging mineralization; so much so, we added a stepback hole from hole 7 (hole 17) to the drill program and they both also hit unexpected mineralization near surface, widening the corridor.

“Phase 2 planning has been initiated and will be communicated to the market once we have received all assays from this area.

“Over all, a fantastic start to our drilling program. We look forward to communicating additional results in the near future on Alcona, New Millennium (never drilled) and Moretti target areas,” said Peter Schloo, president, CEO and director.

“I am encouraged by the number of high-grade intersections and anomalous gold mineralization between them.

“The Alcona area has potential to host a high-tonnage, low-grade gold deposit. More drilling is required to substantiate our geological modelling on this target,” said Mitch Lavery, PGeo, strategic adviser and qualified person to the company.

The company is advancing its two high-grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou greenstone belt. The company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

