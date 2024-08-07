Heritage Mining drills visible gold and sulphide zones at Drayton-Black Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Heritage Mining Ltd. [CSE-HML; FSE-Y66] provided an update on the completion of its 2024 drilling program at the Zone 3 prospect at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (DBL), northwestern Ontario.

Highlights: Visible Gold (VG” observed in hole one (HML24-001). The company has intersected multiple zones of pyrite mineralization with local patchy galena and chalcopyrite. This style of mineralization is known to be associated with gold at the DBL project. The company has rushed gold analysis for the first four holes.

Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director of Heritage, commented, “We are thrilled with the initial visual indicators from our latest drilling program. All seven holes have encountered highly promising mineralization, some of the best we’ve observed on the property to date. This program specifically targets a historical gold ore shoot, and the discovery of visible gold in this area strongly suggests that we are in the right zone.

“We eagerly anticipate sharing further updates with the market, including assay results, geological interpretations, and our fall exploration plan for Zone 3. Additionally, we look forward to providing an update on our Ontario Project Portfolio in the near future.”

Zone 3 Prospect Summary: The visible gold lies along a fracture surface in a 15cm wide quartz vein. Intense pyrite mineralization occurs in the quartz vein and adjacent to the vein in the enclosing mafic metavolcanic rock. Galena and possible molybdenite are associated with the pyrite and visible gold.

Hole HML24-001 was designed test high-grade gold results reported in drill hole number 4 from a November 1936 drill program as reported in assessment report 52J04SE0015.

The 2024 drill program was undertaken between 5-August and 11-August 2024. Seven holes were completed at Zone 3 for a total of 1,009. The program was designed to test multiple high-grade gold intercepts drilled in 1936-7 and to test the results of a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) in soil survey completed in June 2024.

The Zone 3 Prospect is located at the contact between the Lake of the Bays Batholith and mafic metavolcanics. Zone 3 is characterized by a corridor of subvertical Au-bearing quartz veins up to 3 metres wide exposed discontinuously for at least 300 metres at the surface and that runs roughly parallel to the contact with the batholith. Drill hole HML24-002 (completed August 7, 2024) shows that quartz veins with associated sulfide mineralization continue for several tens of metres into the granitic rocks of the batholith from the contact with the mafic metavolcanics. This is consistent with SGH gold anomalies that lie over parts of the batholithic rocks near the contact and directly over this hole.

The company has two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community.

Share this article