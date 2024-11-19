Heritage Mining reports up to 7.38 g/t gold within granitic intrusion at Zone 3 Extension, Ontario

Share this article

Heritage Mining Ltd. [CSE: HML] reported results from its Zone Three Extension exploration and prospecting program located in the southeast side of its flagship project Drayton Black Lake (DBL) totalling ~18,907Ha. The program included 62.3km traversed, 185 outcrops described with 83 grab samples.

The program was undertaken to provide on-the-ground clarity where possible of the contact between the Mafic Metavolcanics and the Lake of the Bays Batholith. DBL is located approximately 20km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario and covers 30 km of the Central Volcanic and Southern Sedimentary domains within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou (EWM) Greenstone Belt, which also hosts NexGold’s [TSXV: NEXG] Goliath Gold-Silver Complex immediately to the southwest.

Zone 3 Extension Exploration and Prospecting Program Highlights: One granitic rock sample grading 7.38 g/t gold along a potassic- and carbonate-altered linear feature within the Lake of the Bays Batholith, never prospected before.

Four rock samples with Mo values ranging from 20.8ppm Mo to 222ppm Mo: Pilot test of a TMI map preparation using historical ground magnetometer readings (~1980) proved successful supporting further digitization of additional historical geophysical data. The leased drill has been shipped with imminent arrival further to Press release November 19, 2024.

“We are thrilled with the promising results from our Zone Three Extension program, which underscore the untapped potential of the Drayton Black Lake project. The discovery of high-grade gold in a new area, never prospected before inside the Batholith, coupled with notable molybdenum values and advancements in leveraging historical geophysical data, reaffirms our confidence in DBL’s strategic importance within the District. With the arrival of our leased drill imminent, we are poised to transition these insights into actionable drilling programs as we continue to unlock value for our stakeholders.” Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

“The test of concept that has been rewarded with a gold-mineralized sample, plus our ability to leverage historical data in tandem with results from an on-demand rig, make this a significant step forward in progress of the project.” Commented Brett Davis, Advisor to Heritage.

Zone 3 Extension Prospecting Program: The program was designed to assess topographic highs, which have potential to represent zones of resistant hydrothermal alteration and mineralization, along the contact between the mafic volcanics and the Lake of the Bays Batholith. The program included 62km in traverses, 185 outcrops described, 83 rock samples collected.

The company is advancing its two high-grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

