Heritage Mining to explore Drayton-Black Lake Project, Ontario

Heritage Mining Ltd. [CSE: HML; FRA: Y66] has provided an exploration update on the Zone 3 extension megaquartz vein system at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (DBL), Ontario, which has confirmed broad gold zone within a newly discovered, approximately 74-metre-wide quartz vein system (true width unknown) associated with a magnetic anomaly that extends for approximately 4 km along strike length and is up to 200 metres in width at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project.

DBL exploration program highlights: aggressive soil/till orientation survey over Zone 3 extension area; follow-up soil/till survey — success based on orientation survey expected Q4 2025; outcrop/vein stripping permit received above HML25-013; initiate a structural study of the megaquartz vein system and diamond drilling in Q4 2025/Q1 2026.

“We are eager to further explore the newly discovered Zone 3 extension megaquartz vein structure systematically. Our team has developed a comprehensive approach to further exploring this area as well as broader exploration programs before winter. I would like to thank the exploration team for their strong efforts in the discovery of a such wide vein system,” commented Peter Schloo, president, CEO and a director of Heritage Mining.

The purpose of the soil and till program is to rapidly evaluation the newly identified Zone 3 extension megaquartz vein structure as well as a broader evaluation of Alcona, Zone 10, Zone 3 and New Millennium with a terrain-aware B-horizon program. Bias sampling toward stable, well-drained eluvial-illuvial positions where podzolic Bf/Bh horizons preserve pathfinder chemistry. Soil/till program will be solidified following an orientation survey of key areas. The outcome of this program is to identify pathfinders for each target defined and identify near surface mineralization footprint across target areas.

The company has received a stripping permit for the area above HML25-013 along the newly identified Zone 3 extension megaquartz vein structure. Stripping this area with follow-on sampling and structural evaluations are planned for the company’s 2025 exploration program at DBL. The result of this program is to further evaluate the structural discovery at surface to better prioritize further targeting methods.

Additional scout diamond drilling is planned for the 2025 exploration program at the newly identified Zone 3 extension megaquartz vein structure. Following the completion of soil/till program and stripping and structural evaluation, the company intends to commence scout drilling with additional data. The company may initiate the scout drilling program earlier depending on additional internal evaluation.

The discovery of a broad gold zone in the newly identified Zone 3 extension megaquartz vein structure warrants additional systemic exploration to further develop the company’s discovery model.

The company is advancing its two high-grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou greenstone belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community.

