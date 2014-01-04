Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of the Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Share this article

Hertz Lithium Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: HZ) (OTC: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2), a Company focused on lithium exploration and novel extraction technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the field exploration activities that commenced on May 2, 2023, at its Lucky Mica Property (the “Property”) in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA.

To date the field team has completed general prospecting, mapping and sampling of pegmatite outcrops and structural mapping on the Property. The team has identified an abundance of ‘new’ previously unmapped and sampled pegmatites in three clusters as shown in Figure 1 below. These pegmatites are described to occur as 2-6m wide bodies potentially up to 50-100m long and appear to occur conformant with the local metamorphic foliation and may vary in dip from shallow to steeply dipping. The predominant quartz, feldspar pegmatites are more resistant to erosion and weathering and are frequently exposed along ridgelines, and within creek beds, and the identified pegmatites appear to be hosted within weathered greenstone locally mapped as amphibolite (Figure 2). The pegmatitic mineralogy is generally consistent with the lepidolite and spodumene bearing pegmatite identified in the Lucky Mica region on the Property which have returned results up to 7.5% Li2O.

A total of approximately 250 samples have been collected from these clusters and an additional 100 will be collected on the Property before the team leaves the field next week. All samples with be delivered to SGS Laboratories in Phoenix, AZ for analysis with results expected in 6-8 weeks.

Figure 1: Mapped pegmatitic showings predominantly E-W striking (50-100m long, approx. 5m wide) and typically comprising a dominant quartz + feldspar + mica mineralogy with few Li-bearing minerals identified.

Figure 2: Typical exposed pegmatite outcrop – dominantly quartz + feldspar + muscovite, within weathered amphibolite schist.

Ongoing Remote Sensing, geophysical analysis and lithostructrual interpretation are expected to proceed over the next 6-8 weeks with delivery of the results to coincide with the returned analytical results of the approximate 350 samples collected in May. This data acquisition, processing and geological interpretations over the Property will be completed by Axiom Geophysics and Remote Sensing (www.axiomgeophysics.com) prior to the follow up trenching phase this fall. The results of these various exploration methods will be compiled and utilized in the strategic development of the trenching program both in the known Lucky Mica area as well as within the regions of the 3 newly discovered pegmatite clusters. Additional prospecting and sampling will be conducted within priority zones to further determine a broader geochemical understanding of the Property.

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer (P.Geo), a consultant to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Historical information contained in this news release is derived from previous workers previous reports and has not been field verified.

For more information about the Property and the recommended work program, see the technical report prepared by Lee R. Beasley, CPG, MSc, titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Lucky Mica Project, Arizona”, with an effective date of November 8, 2022, as filed on the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

JAMES BAY, QUEBEC LITHIUM EXPLORATION PROGRAMS HALTED DUE TO FIRE DANGER

Hertz Lithium sympathizes with the current fire danger around all of Canada and in the James Bay Region of Quebec and respects the Quebec Governments mandate to cease all mineral exploration activities in the province until the fire danger subsides. Furthermore, Hertz management respects decisions by James Bay Lithium exploration companies which include Patriot Battery Metals at their Corvette Lithium Discovery, Winsome Resources at their Adina Lithium Discovery and early-stage explorers Q2 Metals Corp, Ophir Gold, Champion Electric as well companies funded by Hertz Lithium’s strategic investor Coloured Ties Capital (TIE) to halt all exploration programs until the fire danger has been mitigated. Coloured Ties associated lithium companies active in the James Bay lithium exploration include Superior Mining International and private companies, Canuck Lithium, Quebec Pegmatite and Agastya Minerals.

Management is hopeful that weather conditions will quickly change, and rain will mitigate the fire danger in the coming days and weeks, but the fact remains the lithium prospects in James Bay Region are going to remain very strong and survive any fire danger time periods.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company’s lithium exploration project, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA. The Company is also working with Penn State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel lithium extraction technology.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-805-4602

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

PAID ADVERTISEMENT

HUNTING SPODUMENE

UNLEASH THE HOUNDS IN JAMES BAY 2023

Spodumene is the word of the year for the mineral exploration industry around the world.

Spodumene, a brittle crystalline mineral of the pyroxene group that varies in color from transparent white to yellow, gray, green and purple, is the most common mineral mined for lithium in pegmatites.

With recent demand for lithium for electrical batteries driving wild gyrations in the price of lithium, investors have been cashing in on what this generational investment opportunity is currently offering. With lithium prices fluctuating in dramatic fashions, many lithium millionaires(billionaires) have been created in the last eighteen months either from being long or short in lithium exploration company stocks and riding the price fluctuations.

James Bay, Quebec, Canada has emerged as a lithium mineral exploration hot bed for companies searching for lithium deposits around the world.

Patriot Battery Minerals (V.PMET) (AX:PMT) has discovered what “may become” the largest and highest grade lithium deposit in the world at their Corvette Lithium Discovery. This has propelled PMET stock from a low of CAD$0.16 in 2020 to a June 3, 2023 price of CAD$16.10, providing whopping return that would have resulted in a $10,000 investment now being worth $1,000,000 in PMET stock for investors.

Figure 1 – Patriot Battery Metals Stock Chart

“The Corvette Property is one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium projects being explored, with over 50 kilometres of strike length over a 214 square kilometre land package and over 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date.” Source

In addition to PMET, Winsome Resources of Australia (ASX:WR1) has discovered a lithium deposit at their Adina Project and has been getting phenomenal drill results over the past year, providing investors with exceptional results on the Winsome Resources stock price. Winsome’s shares have gone from AUD$0.37 on June 6, 2022 to a high of AUD$2.52 earlier this year.

As a result of these discoveries, James Bay has become known as the NEXT LITHIUM DISTRICT of the world and many junior mineral exploration companies have acquired projects in the region.

Q2 Metals Corp. (V.QTWO) is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668 hectare flagship Mia Lithium Property in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada. Mia is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 occurrences with grades of 0.47% Li2O and 2.27% Li2O respectively. QTWO has recently seen their stock price almost double in value on anticipation of this summers exploration results.

Ophir Gold (V.OPHR)is a diversified Lithium and Precious Metal exploration company focused on exploration and development of the Radius Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec. OPHR has also recently seen its stock price run from $.20 to near $.50 in anticipation of this years upcoming exploration program.

Brunswick Exploration (V.BRW) is also exploring for Lithium in James Bay and has obtained a market valuation near $165,000,000 with its stock price going from CAD$0.30 to a current price of $0.90 over the past year.

BULLRUN CAPITAL PROJECTS IN LITHIUM

Myself, I am CEO of Bullrun Capital Inc, a privately held company, and Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (V.TIE), a publicly listed investment issuer, both focused on business incubation and opportunities that disrupt their industry. Over the past 18 months both companies have been heavily involved in the search for lithium in James Bay, Quebec. Our holdings in James Bay include:

Quebec Pegmatite Inc (QPC), a private company currently undergoing an RTO with First Responder Technologies (V.WPN). The Company holds the Vieux Comptoir and Mazerac Lithium projects, and has options to acquire the Agastya Projects in James Bay. QPC’s projects are prospective for lithium deposits and have historically mapped pegmatites as shown on the attached maps.

Superior International Mining (V.SUI) holds an option to earn 100% of the Vieux Comptoir project from QPC and has recently seen its stock price rise from a 52 week low of CAD$0.16 to CAD$.40 on Friday, June 3 ,2023.

Agastya Minerals is a private company that is advancing the Madina 1-2-3 and the Mountie Lithium projects as shown on the map below. The Madina projects adjoin Winsome Resources Adina discovery and share the same greenstone belt. The Mountie Lithium Project adjoins Brunswick Resources James Bay project and has numerous lithium surface samples and pegmatite occurrences that have been mapped from historical explorations that were previously not targeting lithium mineralization.

Canuck Lithium (private, but soon to go public) holds the AC/DC and Lafleur lithium projects which are also historically mapped to hold numerous pegmatite outcrops and lithium sample results (see map below).

Hertz Lithium CSE:HZ. Hertz Lithium recently completed it’s IPO and listed on the CSE with Canaccord Capital leading the IPO listing. Hertz Lithium is focused on its Lucky Mica lithium project along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt, which has been historically documented to be prospective for lithium. Hertz and has recently launched an aggressive exploration program at Lucky Mica and has seen positive and very encouraging results. Hertz is also developing patent pending hard rock lithium technologies in partnership with Penn State University to maximize extraction of lithium from hard rock.

All of the above projects are planned to be subject of extensive exploration programs for the upcoming season.

UNLEASH THE HOUNDS ON JAMES BAY SPODUMENE HUNT

As a result of the lithium discoveries by PMET and Winsome, and historically mapped pegmatites and lithium samples in the James Bay area, there has been close to $200,000,000 in “flow thru” exploration funding raised by various companies for mineral exploration in James Bay in 2023.

The summer, on the ground exploration season for James Bay, opens in June and young and hungry crews are raring to unleash their exploration skills on the area in hopes of new discoveries that can mirror PMET or Winsome discoveries and provide investment returns to investors.

Lithium is fueling the electric vehicle and electric battery movement and is considered a “generational” investment opportunity by many mineral exploration investors in 2023.



Figure 2 – James Bay Regional Map of Projects

Canadian, Australian and worldwide mineral exploration investors are eagerly awaiting results from James Bay surface exploration programs from various companies over the next weeks and months and excitement is in in the air in this sector of the investment industry. Might be worth watching this lithium sector and especially James Bay, Quebec exploration results over the coming weeks and months.

In addition, Bullrun Capital founded, Hertz Lithium is continuing aggressive exploration programs at its Lucky Mica project along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt and management will be assigning James Bay exploration teams to assist at it’s Lucky Mica Lithium project in Arizona to fast track further positive results coming from early success at Lucky Mica in this years exploration programs.

More info is at https://hertzlithium.com.

Interview with Kal Malhi

Caution: The writer is an investor or executive in most of the companies mentioned in this article and urges readers to obtain their own independent investment advice prior to making investment decisions.

