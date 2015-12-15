Hi-View Resources acquires contiguous claims at Junkers Project, British Columbia

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Hi-View Resources Inc. [CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630] has acquired additional contiguous claims to its Junkers property in the Toodoggone gold and copper district of northern British Columbia.

Nick Horsley, CEO of Hi-View, commented: “Junkers is now seven claims and 3,473 hectares, and the additions bring the Junkers showing onto the property. This acquisition gives Hi-View another large-scale generative property in the Toodoggone.”

Junkers comprises seven claims and 3,473 hectares in the northeastern part of the portfolio. The property dates from October, 2025, when 1,372 hectares of tenure applications were acquired and later registered as four claims. The newly added Junkers, Junker West and Junker East claims to the north and northeast bring the Junkers occurrence onto the property, and the original four claims cover the southern and southwestern extensions of its stratigraphy and structures. The block has the greatest relief in the company portfolio, rising from 1,300 metres to 2,402 metres in razor-backed ridges bounded by cliff faces, and is accessed by helicopter only, about 36 km from Sturdee, 61 km from the Kemess airstrip and 25 km beyond the road end at Lawyers.

The property is underlain by Lower to Middle Jurassic Hazelton group marine sedimentary and volcanic rocks, the well-layered volcaniclastic unit that also hosts the Ursus skarn and the Harmon Peak veins, with a small Jurassic granodiorite body in the northeast of the block, at the corner of claim No. 1129846 and continuing north onto Junker East. The name comes from the Junkers member of the Toodoggone formation, the ash-flow tuff and rhyolite-dacite unit mapped at Oxide Summit.

The new claims comprise a 2021 helicopter-borne gradient magnetic survey over the core block that shows two strong anomalies that follow the East and West ridges, attributed in the survey report to the volume of magnetic rock exposed in them rather than to alteration or mineralization. A lineament analysis of the same data suggested a north-northwest-trending element crossing the West ridge, coincident with the erosional notch that appears to feed the talus fan carrying a high-copper float sample at the occurrence and loosely associated with the anomalous 2004 samples in the West Valley.

Elevated potassium and barium in the 2021 samples along that north-northwest-trending lineament may indicate hydrothermal alteration. The occurrence itself consists of pyritic quartz veins and stringers carrying copper, lead and silver with gold, and the 2021 float sample is chalcopyrite rich.

Exploration began with a 1995 regional silt sample of 175 parts per billion gold from the creek draining the central basin. The 2004 Stealth Minerals prospecting program discovered the occurrence, a pyritic quartz vein subcrop returning 0.1 per cent copper and 1.08 grams per tonne gold, with nearby quartz stringers at 0.2 per cent lead and 8.64 g/t tonne silver and float between one and 4.1 g/t gold.

Rock samples from the same program in the project database ran 1,734 g/t silver with 231 parts per million copper and 1,694 g/t silver with 1.30 g/t gold and 0.88% lead, with silts to 258 parts per million copper. The 2021 program added the airborne magnetics, reconnaissance mapping, a test line of contour soils and nine float samples from the talus fan, which ran 5.53%, 2.29%, 2.20% and 1.38% copper with silver to 24 g/t gold to 0.85 g/t and molybdenum to 104 parts per million.

A 2025 multispectral satellite analysis then picked out the occurrence along with 46 other sites for inspection.

During the 2026 exploration program, the company collected four grab samples from claim No. 1129845, 700 metres south of the Junkers mineral showing, where a 30-metre-wide gossanous zone was identified, including a prominent fault zone and silica and epidote veinlets with pyrite mineralization in the porphyritic andesite host rock.

There has been no drilling or systematic soil sampling, and the southern claims have no sampling on record. Structural mapping and contour sampling at the exposed ends of the West Ridge and reprocessing of the 2021 magnetics are the recommended next steps.

The company has acquired 100% interest in the property from an arm’s-length vendor by issuing 125,000 common shares of the company and making a $7,500 cash payment. The property is encumbered by a 2% net smelter return royalty, which is payable to a previous owner of the property, the payment of which will be assumed by Hi-View upon completion of the acquisition and will have the right to buy back 1% of the royalty for $1 million.

The company will issue 400,000 restricted share units (RSUs) of the company to consultants.

Hi-View Resources is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The company’s 100%-owned and optioned projects and current claim applications cover more than 28,000 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger project, the Lawyers claims and the Borealis project – all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Black Pearl, Oxide Summit, Nub, Ursus, Garnet and Harmon Peak.

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