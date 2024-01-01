Hi-View Resources acquiring Saunders, Nub projects, Toodoggone region, British Columbia

Share this article

Hi-View Resources Inc. [CSE: HVW; OTC: HVWRF] has entered into a property sale agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. [TSXV: EPL; OTCQB: EGPLF], whereby Hi-View will purchase a 100% interest in the Saunders and Nub projects, B.C. The aggregate purchase price is $70,000 cash, 350,000 shares of Hi-View and a 3% net smelter royalty in favour of Eagle Plains. Hi-View can acquire 2% of the net smelter royalty for $2.5 million in cash payments. The transaction is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Nick Horsley, Hi-View CEO and director stated: “The acquisition of the Saunders and Nub projects further strengthens our position in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone district. The Saunders property is strategically located along a well-established geological corridor that hosts numerous high-grade gold-copper deposits, including past-producing mines and advanced-stage exploration projects. This proven setting, combined with encouraging historical data, gives us strong geological conviction as we move into our next phase of exploration.”

The two projects are located approximately 300 km northeast of Smithers, B.C., and 30 km north of the Kemess copper-gold mine, operated by Centerra Gold. They are located within the prolific Stikine terrane proximal to many past-producing mines, deposits and prospects, including the Lawyers deposit (British Columbia Minfile 094E066), the Baker deposit (British Columbia Minfile 094E026) and the Saunders prospect (British Columbia Minfile 094E017), that represent low-sulphidation, epithermal-type economic mineralization.

The 209.6-hectare Saunders property consists of two discontinuous claim groups that overlie three Minfile occurrences: Saunders Northwest (British Columbia Minfile 094E156), Saunders North (British Columbia Minfile 094E155) and Saunders South (British Columbia Minfile 094E154). Mineralization, hosted in quartz veins and stringers, is associated with silicification and argillic alteration of the surrounding country rock. Historical samples at Saunders North occurrence report up to 1.42 g/t gold and 11.7 g/t silver. The Saunders project is considered highly prospective for both epithermal-type gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

The 873.9-hectare Nub project is surrounded by the Joy project operated by Amarc Resources. The Joy project is interpreted to be the northern extension of the Kemess porphyry copper-gold district and hosts significant porphyry-type mineralization, including the Pine (British Columbia Minfile 094E016) and MEX (British Columbia 094E057) deposits and the recently discovered Aurora deposit. While epithermal-type targets are noted within the Joy project, exploration has been focused on discovery and definition of porphyry-type mineralization. The highest priority exploration target on the Nub property is a magnetic anomaly located at valley bottom in close proximity to the Hazelton and Stuhini group unconformity, commonly referred to as the Red Line. The anomaly is also coincident with anomalous copper-in-soil geochemistry.

Hi-View Resources is a mineral exploration company targeting gold, silver and copper in the Toodoggone region of Northern British Columbia, Canada. Its properties span 9,749 hectares, including the Golden Stranger property (2,669 hectares) and the Lawyers East, West and South claims. The Golden Stranger project is fully permitted with 45 drill-ready sites. Historical drilling highlights include 10 metres at 11.55 grams per tonne gold, and a pre-NI 43-101 estimate (non-compliant) of 498,905 tonnes at 2.74 grams per tonne gold.

In 2024, sampling yielded up to 111.5 g/t gold and 2,740 g/t silver, with new mineralized zones identified 1.3 km from the main showings, indicating significant exploration potential.

