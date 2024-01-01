Highlander Silver raises $32.3 million for exploration in Peru

Share this article

Highlander Silver Corp. [HSLV-CSE] has raised $32.2 million from a bought deal private placement. The company said net proceeds are earmarked for the advancement of exploration at the company’s San Luis gold-silver project in Peru, an asset it acquired last year from SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM-TSX, NASDAQ, SSR-ASX].

Under the terms of the private placement, Highlander sold 23 million common shares for $1.40 per share. The amount raised included the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. “We are deeply grateful to close our oversubscribed, upsized offering, with the continued support and investment of the Lundin family,’’ said Highlander President and CEO Daniel Earle. “I was delighted to be able to participate in the offering alongside my colleagues and all members of the board, led by Richard Warke, and Jerrold Annett,’’ he said. The strength of this financing supports expanding our community hiring and development plans as we prepare to ramp up exploration activities at San Luis after the rainy season ends in central Peru.’’

The San Luis Project is district-scale, with the mining concessions covering 23,098 hectares, or approximately 230 square kilometres.

San Luis has a historical measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 348,000 ounces of gold, grading 22.4 g/t gold and over 9.0 million ounces of silver grading 578.1 g/t silver. Test work developed on the historical mineral resource projected gold and silver recoveries of greater than or equal to 90% using conventional cyanide leach processing methods. The company says it plans to undertake work to verify and update conventional cyanide processing methods.

Following the discovery of the Ayelen – Ines vein system, where the historical resource is located, the main focus of previous exploration was on resource development, meaning systematic exploration has yet to be completed across much of the property.

Targets on the property include the low to intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold-silver veins, copper – molybdenum porphyries, silver, lead, zinc and copper hydrothermal breccias and silver, lead, zinc plus copper replacement mantos.

Highlander Silver, backed by the Augusta Group and the Lundin Family, is focused on the discovery of silver-gold-polymetallic projects in the Central Andes, leveraging the team’s significant technical and operational experience in Peru and South America.

The company is currently developing the La Estrella and Alta Victoria projects in central Peru.

Under a share purchase agreement, Highlander acquired 100% interest in San Luis through the purchase of SSR’s direct and indirect shareholdings of four subsidiary companies in return for an initial payment of US$5.0 million in cash.

The company may pay up to an additional US$37.5 million in cash to SSR Mining upon the completion of certain milestones in relation to the San Luis Project.

On Wednesday, Highlander shares eased 3.3% or 11 cents to $3.21. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $3.58 and $1.42.

