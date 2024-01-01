Hodaly named President at Wheaton Precious Metals

Share this article

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-TSX, WPM-NYSE), has announced key senior management promotions, including the appointment of Haytham Hodaly as President of the company. Hodaly is currently senior-vice president of corporate development. In addition, Curt Bernardi, current senior vice-president, legal and strategic development, will be promoted to executive vice-president, strategy and general counsel. These changes will take effect on June, 30, 2025. Randy Smallwood remains CEO at Wheaton.

Wheaton Precious Metals is a leading precious metals streaming company. Unlike traditional mining companies, Wheaton makes upfront payments and in return it purchases a fixed percentage of the future silver and/or gold production from a mine at a predetermined price. It can then sell the metal in the open market. In many cases, these agreements are for the life of the mine.

The company has streaming agreements covering 18 operating mines and 28 development stage projects. These include Vale’s Salobo mine in Brazil, Glencore AG’s Antamina mine in Peru and Newmont Corp’s [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE] Penasquito mine in Mexico.

On Thursday, the shares eased down 0.85% or $1.06 to $123.71 and trade in a 52-week range of $129.87 and $71.18.

“Haytham and Curt have played a pivotal role in shaping Wheaton’s success to date and their-well deserved promotions reflect the strength of their leadership in establishing our sector leading growth profile,’’ said Smallwood. “As we enter a new phase of transformative growth, their leadership will be instrumental, and I look forward to continuing to lead the company while supporting our shared vision and the future that we will build together.

Hodaly joined Wheaton Precious metals in 2012 and has played a pivotal role in executing over US$10 billion in streaming transactions, significantly enhancing the company’s growth trajectory. Hodaly was previously a director and mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, where he provided strategic insights to institutional clients globally. He also directed research at Salman Partner Inc., contributing to its establishment as a leading independent, resource-focused investment dealer. He is an engineer by training.

Bernardi joined Wheaton in 2008 and has been instrumental in providing strategic direction and expertly structuring many of the company’s key streaming transactions. With a legal career spanning three decades, Bernardi held senior legal roles at Westcoast Energy, Duke Energy Gas Transmission and Union Gas.

Wheaton reported production of over 633,000 gold equivalent ounces GEOs last year, exceeding the upper end of its 2024 production guidance range of 620,000 GEOs. The company has guided investors to anticipate 2025 production of 600,000 to 670,000 GEOs and forecasts growth of approximately 40% to 870,000 GEOs by 2029. “As the leading streaming company with the largest share of revenue derived from precious metals, we believe Wheaton offers an optimal opportunity for long-term exposure in this sector,’’ Smallwood said.

Share this article