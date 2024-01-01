Homeland Nickel updates Red Flat Project and property acquisition, Oregon

Share this article

Homeland Nickel Inc. [TSX-V: SHL; OTC: SRCGF] has received a Surface Use Determination (SUD) from the Forest Service regarding its proposed Plan of Operation to drill 44 sonic holes at its 100%-owned Red Flat Nickel Laterite Project located in southern Oregon, 12 km inland from the community of Gold Beach. The company has also staked several mining claims over known nickel laterite at Woodcock Mountain.

Red Flat exploration update: The SUD completed by the Forest Service has approved all 44 sonic holes subject to certain conditions that the company finds reasonable, including moving the location of one hole by 30 feet and a request for independent sampling to confirm Homeland Nickel’s drill program results.

The next step will be to visit with the Forest Service Ranger based in Gold Beach (tentatively scheduled for early September) and to complete a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review that will address the company’s plans to drill to bedrock where its depth is less than 50 feet below surface.

Steve Balch, President and CEO said, “The Forest Service has approved our drill program subject to a NEPA evaluation. While we are very pleased with this result, we are unsure of the timeline for the NEPA evaluation but are hoping to complete the drill program in the early fall of 2025, if such an evaluation can be expedited.”

Homeland Nickel has also staked several mining claims at Woodcock Mountain (196 mining claims totaling 4,050 acres), an area previously identified by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as having significant concentrations of nickel laterite. Woodcock Mountain is located within the same geological formation as Cleopatra, Red Flat, Eight Dollar Mountain and is located 7 km west of Cave Junction, approximately 12 km south of Eight Dollar.

Commenting on the staking, Balch continued, “With Woodcock Mountain, we now have four large properties to explore, all with significant nickel laterite exposures. Woodcock Mountain has several historical assays over 1.0% nickel, including a 15-foot interval that graded 1.5% nickel. Both Eight Dollar and Woodcock Mountain are located outside the withdraw area in Southern Oregon and should be easier to permit. We will push our exploration efforts on all four properties with the goal of defining resources as expeditiously as possible.”

Homeland Nickel is focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada.

The company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 1.995 million shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. [TSX-V: CNC], 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. [TSX-V: NOB], 11.522 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. [TSX-V: BEX], 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. [TSX-V: VLD] and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. [TSX-V: MTT].

