Hummingbird reports Pasofino maiden drilling results at Bukon Jedeh, Dugbe Gold Project, Liberia

Hummingbird Resources Plc [L: HUM] reported the recent announcement from Pasofino Gold Limited [TSXV: VEIN] surrounding the results of their maiden diamond core drilling program at the Bukon Jedeh ‘gold camp’, which intersected significant gold mineralization zones within the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia. Hummingbird holds a 53% interest in Pasofino.

Highlights: 8 of the 11 holes that reached their target depth intercepted gold mineralized intervals, including: BKDD001: 21.3m with an average grade of 0.9 g/t gold from 53.5m downhole. BKDD004: 4.0m with an average grade of 2.1 g/t gold from 46.5m downhole.

BKDD011: 2.5m with an average grade of 2.2 g/t gold from 43.5m downhole. BKDD001, the westernmost drill hole on the main trend, indicates a potential ‘build-up’ of mineralization towards an interpreted fold closure, a structural feature similar to that controlling the nearby 2.3 Moz Tuzon deposit. Future drilling will aim to test down-dip and along trend from BKDD001.

Additional exploration is planned for the DSZ target, situated 4 km along strike from the Tuzon deposit, where a 2021 channel cut into bedrock returned 36m at an average grade of 0.6 g/t gold, though it remains untested by drilling.

