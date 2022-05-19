Huntington changing name to Angel Wing Metals

Share this article

Huntington Exploration Inc. [HEI-TSXV] is changing its named to Angel Wing Metals Inc. and will begin trading under the new name on May 19, 2022. The shares will trade under the symbol AWM.

“The name “Angel Wing Metals” is inspired by the bladed wing-shaped amethyst crystals present in the Angel Wing prospect, one of five priority targets identified at the recently acquired El Grande Project in Mexico,” the company said.

“The acquisition of the El Grande Project represents a unique opportunity for the company to be the first mover in a potential district-scale gold-silver system as the project already contains widespread evidence of gold mineralization with no history of modern exploration to date and adds significant exploration potential to its strong portfolio of precious metals assets,’’ the company said.

El Grande covers 550 square kilometres and is located in the southern extension of the Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico.

It lies on trend with major gold and silver producing mines and deposits, such as Magistral de Oro (Tarachi Gold Corp. [TRG-CSE, TRGGF-OTCQB, 4RZ-Frankfurt]), El Gallo (McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX-TSX, NYSE].), Panuco (Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV]) and San Dimas (Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-TSX, WPM-NYSE)).

On March 17, 2022, Huntington shares closed at 18 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 36 cents and 13 cents.

Huntington is a Calgary-based mineral exploration company that was previously focused on the Red Lake geological district in northwestern Ontario.

The Red Lake District is renowned for having one of the highest gold endowments in the world, boasting 30 million ounces of historic production, and exciting new deposits that are currently being found and developed.

Huntington’s project portfolio includes the Quartz Lake property, which Huntington acquired in several strategic acquisitions in early 2021. The project covers and strategically located near evolving discoveries.

Quartz Lake is contiguous, for example, with Great Bear Resources Ltd.’s [GBR-TSXV] Red Lake North project, Prosper Gold Corp.’s [PGX-TSXV], Golden Sidewalk project and Cross River Ventures Corp.’s [CRVC-CSE, C6R-FWB] Dent-Jackson project.

The Quartz Lake property contains 29 mineral showings with notable results including a drill intercept of 63.5 g/t over 0.7 metres at Surprise Lake northwest. Other highlights include 30.6 g/t gold over 1.3 metres from a channel sample at the Heine showing.

Huntington has said it will begin exploration for gold on its Key-Hole claim block at Quartz Lake by employing similar techniques used to locate gold grains and till as reported by the Geological Survey of Canada, Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-TSX, TECK.A-TSX, TECK-NYSE) and Prosper Gold Corp [PGX-TSXV].

The Key-Hole Claim Block is virtually an island on the south east part of Prosper’s Golden Sidewalk project, where Prosper recently launched a 10,000-metre diamond drill program. Drilling will focus on the newly identified Golden Corridor target area.





