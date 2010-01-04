Huntsman drills 1.4% nickel over 26.55 metres at Canegrass, Australia

Share this article

Huntsman Exploration Inc. [HMAN-TSXV; BBBMF-OTC] reported the recent results from its drilling at its 100%-owned Canegrass nickel project in Western Australia. The recent drilling has provided an important platform from which the company can now focus on targeting mineralisation at depth across the key prospects, particularly Tulloch. In total, seven holes have now been drilled and cased in preparation for downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys with the company in the final stages of selecting a contractor to perform the works.

Drilling at the Canegrass Nickel project is now complete with all assays received. Exceptional results received from Tulloch Prospect BBDD010 “EM Platform Hole” with multiple intercepts including 26.55 Metres of 1.4% nickel, 0.4% copper, 0.08% cobalt from 243.4 metres; 1.55 metres of 1.3% nickel, 5.2% copper, 0.1% cobalt from 119.65 metres; and 1.55 metres of 1.4% nickel, 0.4% copper, 0.1% cobalt from 149.15 metres.

The majority of holes drilled are now cased with PVC for DHEM surveys that will be instrumental in further refining and generating extensional targets at depth at key prospects including Tulloch, Saintly, and Sunline. Additional new drill ready anomalies were identified in the Northeast of tenement from surface geophysics.

Huntsman will now focus on the commencement of Phase two program that will include completion of DHEM at key prospects, completion diamond drilling at Sunline, drill test additional anomalies in northeast and the additional new anomalies resulting from the planned DHEM surveys and field based evaluation of pegmatites identified within tenure

President and CEO Scott Patrizi, commented, “The drilling completed at Tulloch has provided confirmation of the continuity, grade and extent of mineralisation within the target. The EM platform drill hole will provide us with a direct targeting method to test the down dip extent of mineralisation. This method of sequentially testing EM plates derived from downhole has been applied successfully throughout Western Australia for targeting massive nickel sulphide mineralization.

“We are looking forward to providing further updates with respect to the exploration activities underway inclusive of our field-based evaluation of the pegmatites which are prospective for hosting lithium-caesium-tantalum mineralization.”

Share this article