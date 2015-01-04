i-80 Gold drills 10.6 g/t gold over 38.8 metres at McCoy-Cove, Nevada

Share this article

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAU-TSX; IAUX-NYSE] reported positive results from continuing underground drilling at the 100%-owned McCoy-Cove property in Lander County, Nevada. The new results continue to confirm continuity of high-grade mineralization in the CSD/Gap zone.

This release provides the results from five new drill holes including some of the widest and highest-grade results received so far in the underground program. Hole iRH23-14 intersected four zones of gold mineralization including the widest zone of high-grade mineralization intersected so far in the 2023 program assaying 10.6 g/t gold over 38.8 metres. Several of the new holes returned intercepts in excess of 20 g/t gold including associated silver.

Highlight new results from 2023 drilling program at Cove include: iCHU23-12A returned 27.0 g/t gold and 9.2 g/t silver over 8.0 metres. iCHU23-13 returned 49.3 g/t Au and 21.0 g/t Ag over 2.2 metres; 37.1 g/t Au and 19.1 g/t Ag over 3.6 metres.

iCHU23-14 returned 13.3 g/t Au and 29.2 g/t Ag over 4.0 metres; 10.6 g/t Au and 5.2 g/t Ag over 38.8 metres; 12.8 g/t Au and 7.2 g/t Ag over 2.6 metres; 11.1 g/t Au and 3.4 g/t Ag over 20.6 metres.

iCHU23-15 returned 8.3 g/t Au and 100.2 g/t Ag over 2.6 metres; and 25.4 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 metres. iCHU23-16 returned 6.9 g/t Au and 3.9 g/t Ag over 8.8 metres; 11.1 g/t Au and 3.4 g/t Ag over 3.3 metres; 12.5 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Ag over 11.5 metres.

iCHU23-18 returned 8.5 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Ag over 3.6 metres; 14.0 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Ag over 2.7 metres.

The Phase 1 development program, consisting of the decline and exploration platform, is now complete. A large-scale drill program, expected to comprise a total of more than 40,000 metres, is being completed on 30-metre spacing in advance of an updated resource estimate and economic study related to the construction of mining operation at McCoy-Cove. This program is focused on the CSD Gap and Helen Zone portions of the deposit while mineralization below the pit in the Cove South Deep and 2201 deposits is not being drilled as part of this program.

“The drilling program in the CSD/Gap continues to confirm that Cove is one of North America’s highest-grade gold deposits with grades and widths that are consistently exceeding expectations, frequently above the current resource grade,” stated Ewan Downie, CEO. “With true widths often in excess of 20 metres, Cove is expected to be a core asset in our longer-term development plans that will include three underground mines feeding our central Lone Tree processing facility.”

Cove is one of three projects currently being advanced to realize the company’s goal of becoming the second largest gold producer in Nevada. In addition to the underground drill program, the company is also advancing development plans and the approvals required for a mining operation at Cove. Drilling for the purpose of installing piezometer wells has also been completed and preparations for the 40-day pump test are underway for the completion of a final hydrological model for the property.

To date, 22 holes have been completed in the northwestern portion of the CSD Gap. Drilling is now underway at the Helen Zone where 7 holes have been completed with assays pending. The Helen Zone comprises the northwestern portion of the Cove deposit. This drill program is expected to continue through 2023 and into 2024.

The continuing infill and step-out drill program will aid in the advancement of the company’s plan to develop an underground mine at Cove utilizing the current decline with material anticipated to be trucked to the company’s Lone Tree facility, once operational, for processing in addition to Nevada Gold Mines pursuant to the processing agreement between the two companies. Following the underground drill program, i-80 plans to complete an updated mineral resource estimate and a Feasibility Study.

i-80 Gold is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within its advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80’s centralized milling facilities.

Share this article