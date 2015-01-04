i-80 Gold drills 19.14% zinc over 30.4 metres at Ruby Hill, Nevada

Share this article

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAU-TSX; IAUX-NYSE] reported additional positive results from exploration drilling at the 100%-owned Ruby Hill property in Eureka County, Nevada. The 2023 program continues to expand high-grade polymetallic mineralization in multiple zones and has resulted in new discoveries.

While awaiting approvals (now received) for additional land disturbance permitting the Company to construct road and drill pads for the expansion of the exploration program along the Hilltop Corridor, drilling has been focused on the Blackjack deposit and also the East Hilltop Zones. These zones were discovered late in the 2022 program (East Hilltop skarn) and early in 2023 (East Hilltop CRD). Drilling in 2023 has intersected high-grade mineralization in multiple target areas including in step-out drilling where mineralization remains wide open for expansion.

Highlights – Blackjack Zone: 19.14% Zn, 0.4 g/t Au & 29.2 g/t Ag over 30.4 metres (iRH23-18A); 17.8% Zn, 0.9 g/t Au & 59.8 g/t Ag over 16.4 metre (iRH23-29).

East Hilltop Skarn: 12.5% Zn & 5.7 g/t Ag over 5.0 metres (iRH23-16); 12.8% Zn & 4.6 g/t Ag over 10.7 metres (iRH23-16A); 11.6% Zn & 5.8 g/t Ag over 6.1 metres and 14.7% Zn & 3.7 g/t Ag over 4.6 metres (iRH23-27); 20.8% Zn & 15.0 g/t Ag over 11.6 metres (iRH23-30).

East Hilltop CRD (iRH23-26): 6.8% Zn, 3.6% Pb, 0.9 g/t Au & 136.3 g/t Ag over 9.1 metres; 10.4% Zn, 7.1% Pb, 0.6 g/t Au & 257.2 g/t Ag over 4.6 metres; 7.4% Zn, 7.3% Pb, 1.0 g/t Au & 323.5 g/t Ag over 6.1 metres.

Gold Mineralized Zones: 45.4 g/t Au & 50.2 g/t Ag over 17.5 metres (iRH23-18A) – Tyche Discovery.

Recent drilling has intersected CRD mineralization proximal to Blackjack (assays pending).

“Drilling at Ruby Hill continues to return results that confirm the Property’s capability to be a flagship asset for i-80 with high-grade polymetallic base metal mineralization occurring immediately adjacent to the high-grade Ruby Deeps gold deposit,” stated Tyler Hill, Chief Geologist of i-80. “Our drill program demonstrates significant potential to expand mineralization with all zones open for expansion and multiple high-priority anomalies identified from geophysical surveys remain untested.”

In addition to drilling, geophysical surveys are being completed to cover the Hilltop Corridor to the FAD deposit that was acquired earlier in the year with the takeover of Paycore Minerals. Multiple anomalies have been identified for follow-up exploration.

