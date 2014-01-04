i-80 Gold drills 28.2 g/t gold over 17.8 metres at Granite Creek, Nevada

Share this article

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAU-TSX; IAUX-NYSE] reported additional high-grade results from the 2022 underground drill program at the 100%-owned Granite Creek property in Humboldt County, Nevada.

A primary target of the 2022 program was to perform delineation and expansion drilling of the Ogee zone, expected to provide the bulk of mineralization to be mined in the next 12 months. This drilling focused on the area between the bottom level of the mine workings and the deepest hole drilled by i-80 to date, designed to test the Ogee zone depth extension of iGS21-15, which intersected multiple high-grade mineralized horizons, including 13.3 g/t gold over 13.1 metres, 20.3 g/t gold over 7.5 metres and 10.1 g/t gold over 17.5 metres.

Highlight results from new underground drilling at Granite Creek include 10.7 g/t Au over seven metres (0.31 oz/ton Au over 23 ft) in drill hole iGU22-43B;

28.2 g/t Au over 17.8 metres (0.82 oz/ton Au over 58.3 ft) in iGU22-47; 16.3 g/t Au over 7.6 metres (0.48 oz/ton Au over 25 ft) in iGU22-50; 49 g/t Au over 1.1 metres (1.41 oz/ton Au over 3.6 ft) and 65.4 g/t Au over 1.6 metres (1.91 oz/ton Au over 5.3 ft) in iGU22-51; 39 g/t Au over 9.5 metres (1.14 oz/ton Au over 31.1 ft) and 11.9 g/t Au over 2.7 metres (0.35 oz/ton Au over 8.7 ft) in iGU22-52; and 20.1 g/t Au over 21.1 metres (0.59 oz/ton Au over 69.3 ft) and 23.2 g/t Au over 4.7 metres (0.68 oz/ton Au over 15.3 ft) in iGU22-53.

Multiple levels have been developed on the Ogee Zone and the company continues extend of the decline to depth, with the goal of initiating access to the new South Pacific Zone that is located immediately below and to the north of the underground mine workings.

“Drilling in the Ogee Zone continues to intercept impressive high-grade mineralization over substantial widths,” stated Tyler Hill, Senior Geologist of i-80. “Results so far have demonstrated that the Ogee Zone is comprised primarily of oxide mineralization, amenable to non-refractory processing. The Ogee and South Pacific Zones remain open at depth, providing substantial upside.”

The Granite Creek Property is strategically located proximal to Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt in Nevada. High-grade mineralization occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at the multi-million ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately to the north; proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.





