i-80 Gold intersects 14.4 g/t gold over 14.2 metres at Ruby Hill, Nevada

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAU-TSX; IAUX-NYSE] reported continued positive results from its continuing drill program at the company’s 100%-owned Ruby Hill property in Eureka County, Nevada.

Owing to the substantial success of the 2022 exploration campaign, including multiple new discoveries, the drilling program at Ruby Hill has again been increased and will be active until year-end with a focus on expanding the recent discovery of high-grade polymetallic mineralization in the Hilltop corridor.

New results from drilling at the Ruby Deeps deposit continue to expand mineralization further demonstrating excellent continuity of mineralization, impressive widths and grades, often in excess of 10 g/t gold, and favourable ground conditions.

Hole iRH22-57 intersected 9.0 g/t gold over 51.2 metres, expanding mineralization in the Ruby Deeps 50 metres to the north of iRH21-05 that returned 7.1 g/t gold over 78.6 metres. Hole iRH22-29 intersected 13.3 g/t gold over 6.4 metres and 11.3 g/t gold over 5.8 metres, expanding mineralization to the south of iRH22-06 that intersected 19.8 g/t gold over 33.2 metres. Mineralization remains open for expansion to the north and south.

Highlights from new drilling in the Ruby Deeps horizon: iRH22-29 returned 13.3 g/t gold over 6.4 metres (0.39 oz/ton – 21.0 ft) and 11.3 g/t gold over 5.8 metres (0.33 oz/ton – 19.0 ft). iRH22-32 returned 14.4 g/t gold over 14.2 metres (0.42 oz/ton – 46.5 ft) and 12.2 g/t gold over 8.1 metres (0.36 oz/ton – 40.0 ft).

iRH22-56 returned 11.1 g/t gold over 9.9 metres (0.32 oz/ton – 32.5 ft) and 10.7 g/t gold over 6.4 metres (0.31 oz/ton – 21.0 ft). iRH22-57 returned 9.0 g/t gold over 51.2 metres (0. 26 oz/ton – 173.0 ft).

Ongoing drilling is focused on defining and expanding gold mineralization in the primary zones while also testing several high-potential targets on the property including the recent Hilltop discovery.

Step-out drilling in both the Upper and Lower Hilltop Zones continues to intersect sulphide mineralization (additional results pending), confirming substantial expansion potential and a recently completed geophysical survey has identified several nearby high-priority anomalies. As a result, the 2022 drill program at Ruby Hill will continue with more than 40,000 metres expected to be completed by year-end.

Following the 2022 drill program, the company will complete a revised resource estimate for the Ruby Deeps deposit prior to the completion of an economic study. Confirmatory drilling is also being completed in the Blackjack Zone with the goal of including it in the 2023 resource updates.

The Ruby Deeps deposit is comprised of the 426 Zone, the upper part of the deposit interpreted to consist of more vertical mineralization hosted within or proximal to the northeast striking 426 fault structure, and the deeper Ruby Deeps Zone, a flat-lying, north-south striking, sulphide zone located in the hanging wall of the Holly and 150 fault structures. Both zones remain open for expansion.

“Ruby Hill has truly outperformed expectation, demonstrating the property’s potential to host both a large Carlin-type gold deposit and also extremely high-grade polymetallic CRD mineralization,” stated Tyler Hill, Senior Geologist of i-80. “Apparent rock quality at the Ruby Deeps deposit appears more competent than at most other Nevada deposits of this type which bodes well for mining.”

The Ruby Hill Property is one of the company’s primary assets and is host to the core infrastructure within the Eureka District of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend. The Property is host to multiple gold, gold-silver and polymetallic (base metal) deposits.

The 007 Zone is a new horizon of oxide mineralization located in close proximity to the 426 Zone. The Blue Sky drilling was testing a broad area located approximately 1 km north of the Archimedes pit where gold mineralization intersected in several holes provides a new target for drilling in 2023.

i-80 Gold is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the company’s advanced-stage property portfolio to complement existing gold production from the Ruby Hill open pit.





