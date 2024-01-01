i-80 Gold posts initial assays from Granite Creek Underground and Provides Infill Drilling Update at High-Grade Cove Project, Nevada

Share this article

i-80 GOLD CORP. [TSX: IAU; NYSE American: IAUX] reported initial assay results for the ongoing program at the Granite Creek Underground Project and to provide an update on infill drilling activities at the Cove Underground Project, both located in Nevada, United States.

“At Granite Creek Underground, the first six holes from our infill drill program continue to show robust high-grade mineralization throughout the South Pacific Zone and suggest that the deposit has the potential to expand to the north and at depth,” stated Tyler Hill, Vice President, Geology.

“Similarly at Cove, the 2025 infill drill program successfully supported our geological model, confirmed the high-grade nature of the underground deposit, and demonstrated the potential for continued resource expansion at Cove. These findings were a key step in advancing the Cove feasibility study, which is expected in the first quarter of 2026, and reinforce our view that the resource conversion success which we anticipate at Cove could similarly be achieved at Granite Creek Underground, Archimedes Underground, and Mineral Point open pit given the comparable disseminated Carlin-style mineralization. Together, these outcomes from Granite Creek Underground and Cove highlight the consistency of high-grade resources and meaningful growth upside that exists across i-80’s underground gold portfolio in Nevada.”

Granite Creek Underground, i-80’s first underground gold operation, continues to progress ramp-up activities toward steady state gold output. An infill and step-out drilling campaign on the South Pacific Zone began in June from both surface and underground. To date, 20 of the 40 holes planned over approximately 14,000 metres have been completed. New assay results from the first six holes are provided below and continue to show robust high-grade mineralization throughout the South Pacific Zone and suggest potential to continue to expand the South Pacific Zone to the north and at depth.

Hole iGS25-02A represents the most northerly and deepest hole drilled to date in the South Pacific Zone, which intersected the primary fault structures where expected and returned grades of 33.6 g/t gold over 2.9 metres and 29.7 g/t gold over 3.6 metres.

This program aims to convert mineral resources from the inferred category to the indicated category and form the basis for the upcoming feasibility study for Granite Creek Underground, which is planned for completion in the first quarter of 2026. The feasibility study will incorporate an updated mineral resource estimate reflecting drill results over the past two years, including the current drill program.

Drillhole iGS25-02A returned 2.9 metres of 33.6 g/t gold and 2.7 metres of 7.5 g/t gold and 3.6 metres of 29.7 g/t gold. Hole iGU25-01 returned 5.7 metres of 20.8 g/t gold. Hole iGU25-02 returned 1.7 metres of 12.4 g/t gold and 5.0 metres of 12.2 g/t gold and 3.3 metres of 16.3 g/t gold. Hole iGU25-03 returned 7.2 metres of 7.2 g/t gold and 3.4 metres of 11.4 g/t gold. Hole iGU25-04 returned 5.5 metres of 10.4 g/t gold. Hole iGU25-05 returned 3.0 metres of 11.4 g/t gold. True widths are estimated at 80-95% of core length.

At Cove, approximately 45,000 metres of infill drilling have been completed over the last two years. Drilling was conducted across the Gap and Helen zones on approximately 30-metre spacing. The result of this work provides the company with a more robust geological model, greater understanding of the gold mineralization at Cove, and increased confidence in future mineral resource delineation as the company continues to work towards completing a feasibility study for Cove, planned for the first quarter of 2026, which will replace the preliminary economic assessment for Cove filed in March 2025.

Approximately 15% of the known mineralization is oxidized in the upper portions of the Helen zone. This material is expected to be processed at the company’s Lone Tree central processing facility bypassing the autoclave circuit of the plant. The remainder of the known mineralization is sulfide material that is planned to be processed by either autoclaving or roasting for optimal gold recovery. The company has a third-party roasting agreement in place.

Based on this additional work, it is now anticipated that the forthcoming mineral resource estimate for Cove – to be included in the 2026 Cove FS – is expected to reflect a conversion of currently estimated inferred and indicated resources into higher confidence categories of resource classification. These results further validate the company’s understanding of Cove as representing a Carlin-style mineralized system with an anticipated high degree of mineral resource conversion through additional drilling. The Company has engaged SRK Consulting to complete the 2026 Cove FS.

Additional work required by the company to release the 2026 Cove FS has not yet been completed and the results of work completed to date are subject to further confirmation and verification by the company and SRK. i-80 and SRK are focused on advancing directly to the completion of the 2026 Cove FS by the first quarter of 2026, which will include the results of the infill drill program discussed here.

i-80 Gold is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in Nevada with a pipeline of high-grade development and production-stage projects strategically located in Nevada’s most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth.

