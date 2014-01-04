Ian Ball Appointed Interim President & CEO Satori Resources

Share this article

Satori Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V-BUD) is pleased to announce Ian Ball has been appointed interim President and CEO effective today. Ian will replace Jennifer Boyle, who is continuing with the Company as Executive Vice-President and Director.

Most recently Ian was President and CEO of Abitibi Royalties from 2014-2021. During this time period the company’s share price generated a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”) of 74%, making it one of the top performing gold companies in the world. Prior to Abitibi Royalties, Ian worked 10.5 years for Rob McEwen (the Company’s largest shareholder owning 37.6% of the outstanding common shares), initially at Goldcorp and then McEwen Mining, where he served as President, overseeing production, construction and exploration activities throughout North and South America. He was responsible for leading the team that discovered McEwen Mining’s El Gallo 2 project and surrounding deposits in Mexico that are nearing a construction decision. Ian was also a co-founder of Apollo Explorations with Rob McEwen, which was recently acquired by Satori, giving him a high degree of familiarity with the exploration projects.

“The Company will have a laser focus on the high-grade gold mineralization at the Tartan Lake Mine in Manitoba. When you look at the gold mining companies that have generated the greatest share price appreciation, not overall size, it is those that make high grade discoveries in stable locations (Goldcorp, Newmarket Gold/Kirkland Lake Gold) where you have a small financial footprint (capital costs), quick payback, high margins, existing infrastructure, and the ability to allocate capital back into exploration. I am a big believer that you need a very narrow focus when running a gold mining company in order to deliver the maximum return to the Company’s owners. For more information on my views regarding this topic please click here. We will be providing Satori owners with our exploration and development plans during the coming weeks,” stated Ian Ball, interim President and CEO.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES (TSX-V: BUD)

Satori Resources is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba. In addition, the Company owns exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec surrounding some of Canada’s largest gold mines and development projects, including Canadian Malartic Mine, Hemlo Mine and the Hammond Reef Project.

