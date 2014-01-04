Imagine Lithium drills 1.04% Li2O over 9.23 metres at Jackpot, Ontario

Share this article

Imagine Lithium Inc. [ILI-TSXV; ARXRF-OTCQB] reported assay results from its continuing drill program at the Jackpot lithium project, located within the rapidly emerging lithium camp in the Georgia Lake area, approximately 140 km northeast of Thunder Bay, northern Ontario.

Highlights of the assay results reported today include: Hole JP-23-03 that returned 9.23 metres of 1.04% Li 2 O. Hole JP-23-04 returned 5.00 metres of 1.25% Li 2 O. Hole JP-23-04B returned 6.00 metres of 1.36% Li 2 O. Hole JP-23-05 returned 7.00 metres of 1.19% Li 2 O. Hole JP-23-08 returned 5.00 metres of 1.18% Li 2 O.

The 2023 drill program to date has focused on the Jackpot Main Zone to increase the drill density. The 2022 drill program nearly doubled the mineralized lithium zone by increasing the strike length by 400 metres to the east. The gently dipping zone now extends a total of 900 metres along strike and 300 metres down dip, to a depth of 200 metres. The zone consists of multiple stacked spodumene-rich pegmatite dikes. The results reported today are from the Jackpot Main Zone.

J.C. St-Amour, President, commented, “The results announced today continue to demonstrate the stacked nature of the pegmatites at Jackpot, with multiple intercepts in the majority of drill holes. With our recently closed financing, we expect to resume drilling in June following the spring break-up. We will be drilling several known untested mineralized pegmatite dikes beyond the Jackpot Main Zone with a view to identifying additional zones and adding lithium tonnage to the project. This summer promises to be a very active exploration season for Imagine Lithium with drilling, prospecting and geophysics all planned.”

Imagine holds the Jackpot lithium property located in the Georgia Lake area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is approximately 12 km by road from the TransCanada Highway (Hwy 11), and is in proximity to sources of power, railroads, and ports. The property contains known lithium-bearing granitic pegmatite dikes, of which two provided estimated historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O.

