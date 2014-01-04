Imagine Lithium drills 1.21% Li2O over 25.46 metres at Jackpot, Ontario

Share this article

Imagine Lithium Inc. [ILI-TSXV; ARXRF-OTCQB] reported significant assay results from its 2022 drill program at the Jackpot lithium project located within the rapidly emerging lithium camp in the Georgia Lake area, approximately 140 km northeast of Thunder Bay, northern Ontario.

The 2022 drill program has almost doubled the mineralized lithium zone by 400 metres along strike to the east of the previously drilled main Jackpot zone. The gently dipping zone now extends a total of 900 metres along strike and 300 metres down dip, to a depth of 200 metres. The zone consists of multiple stacked spodumene-rich pegmatite dikes. The results reported today are located to the east and northeast of the Main Jackpot zone.

Highlights of the assay results reported today include Hole JP-2022-39B that returned 25.46 metres at 1.21% Li 2 O (lithium oxide), including 10 metres at 1.88% Li 2 O. Hole JP-2022-41 returned 5 metres at 1.78% Li 2 O;. Hole JP-2022-53 returned 8 metres at 1.10% Li 2 O. Hole JP-2022-39 returned 7 metres at 1.11% Li 2 O.

J.C. St-Amour, president and CEO, commented: “The results announced today include the best intercepts drilled to date on the Jackpot property both in terms of thickness and grade. The Jackpot property is not only ideally located within a rapidly emerging lithium camp, but is very close to infrastructure, including roads, power generation and transmission facilities. Our drill program continues to expand the main Jackpot zone to the northeast, almost doubling the known strike length of the pegmatite swarm. The 2022 drill program was aimed at increasing the size of the historical resource both along strike and at depth, and today’s results are a clear indication that the campaign will have achieved its objective. The results of the 2022 campaign will be combined with the extensive historical data and included in a first resource estimate in 2023. Furthermore, the deposit remains open along strike, which could provide for even more expansion as we proceed with further drilling in the near future.”

In addition, some of the regional exploration holes drilled to the northeast have intercepted elevated tantalum values in random samples. Further investigation of this area is warranted to evaluate a link to a tantalum-rich area discovered in the 2018 drill program.

Imagine is very interested in exploration targets elsewhere on the property, including areas to the northeast and northwest of Jackpot. Grab samples were taken from the northwest of the property along a 500-metre strike length. The samples returned values containing lithium grades of up to 2.72% Li 2 O.

On the southwest area of the property, where channel samples returned 10.3 metres grading 1.23% Li 2 O and 10 metres grading 1.02% Li 2 O, more exploration drilling is required to define the proper geometry of the pegmatite dikes which are well mineralized at surface. The mineralized zone is yet to be determined with current drilling; therefore ,Imagine will be revisiting the area this year.

The Jackpot lithium property, located in the Georgia Lake , is approximately 12 km by air from the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy 11) and the main railway which connects to the port town of Nipigon, on Lake Superior. The property contains known lithium-bearing granitic pegmatite dikes, of which two provided estimated historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O.





Share this article