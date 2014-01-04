iMetal Resources drills 7.08% Cg over 3.9 metres at Carheil, Quebec

Share this article

iMetal Resources Inc. [IMR-TSXV; IMRFF-OTCQB; A7V-FSE] reported assay results from drilling at the 100%-owned Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec. Each of the three holes (totalling 1,053 metres) hit multiple horizons of graphitic sediments, as highlighted herein.

Hole CA-23-01 returned 3.90 metres at 7.08% graphitic carbon, from 151.1 metres, including 11.5% Cg over 1.9 metres (Zone A); 8.45 metres at 2.53% Cg, from 237.6 metres, including 7.05% Cg over 1.5 metres (Zone C).

Hole CA-23-02 returned 4.65 metres at 5.11% Cg, from 138.8 metres, including 12.9% Cg over 1.2 metres (Zone A); 10.55 metres at 2.89% Cg, from 196.5 metres (Zone B); and 5.30 metres at 4.25% Cg, from 242.9 metres, including 7.90% Cg over 1.2 metres (Zone C).

Hole CA-23-03 returned 4.90 metres at 1.93% Cg, from 156.1 metres (Zone A); 4.70 metres at 2.76% Cg, from 263.3 metres, including 4.70% Cg over 2.1 metres (Zone C).

Saf Dhillon, president and CEO, stated: “We are extremely pleased with these graphite results in this follow-up campaign. Our team predicted previous drilling may have missed the second graphitic horizon and that interpretation has borne out in these results. Quebec is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world and we are eagerly planning more work at Carheil to follow these results and expand our understanding of this highly prospective property.”

Drilling encountered a graphite-bearing sedimentary unit sandwiched between volcanic units. This sedimentary unit contained several multi-meter graphite-rich horizons, one on the hanging-wall contact (Zone A), one on the footwall contact (Zone C), and at times an interior horizon (Zone B). Zone A corresponds with graphite results from the 2016 drilling program on the property, while Zone B and Zone C have not been previously assayed. Graphite horizons have thus far been delineated over 50-100 metres of strike and 50-100 metres of down-dip extent and remain open in all directions. The next phase of drilling should aim to expand the strike extent and follow the horizons closer to surface.

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is under 20 km distance to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine.

