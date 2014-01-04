Impact Silver drills 227.18 g/t silver over 1.7 metres at La Luz, Mexico

Share this article

Impact Silver Corp. [IPT-TSXV; ISVLF-OTC] has completed its 2022 Royal Mines of Zacualpan area surface exploration drill program in central Mexico. Significant results for the last sets of assays for 2022 were returned from greenfields targets at La Luz and San Antonio. The drilling was carried out with Impact’s man portable hydraulic surface diamond drill rigs.

The historic La Luz mine is located to the west and along strike of the Pachuqueno mine workings in Impact’s operating Guadalupe mine and also hosts a northeast trending vein, both of which were tested by 16 surface drill holes. Significant results include drill hole Z22-24 that returned 1.70 metres of 227.18 g/t silver, 0.02 g/t gold, 0.17% lead and 0.21% zinc. Z22-25 returned 1.70 metres of 113.10 g/t silver, 0.05 g/t gold, 0.96% lead and 2.83% zinc. Z22-32 returned 1.68 metres of 239.48 g/t silver, 0.02 g/t gold, 0.03% lead and 0.06% zinc.

The San Antonio zinc vein system is located 4 km southeast of Impact’s operating Guadalupe processing plant and on trend with the Cuchara mine vein system. The increase in the zinc price led to testing the extent and continuity of San Antonio’s known mineralized system which was previously explored in 2007. A total of 17 holes were drilled to test the system at depth and along strike of historic mine workings and previous drilling.

Over the past 16 years, Impact has produced over 11.5 million ounces of silver, generating revenues over $230-million with no long-term debt.

At the Royal Mines of Zacualpan silver district, three underground silver mines and one open-pit mine feed the central Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla district, the Capire project includes a 200-tonne-per-day processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million ounces silver, 48 million pounds zinc and 21 million pounds lead; company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations. With 16 years of exploration successes leading to production cash flows, Impact has shown the Zacualpan silver-gold district to be endowed with many high-grade silver and gold zones; it has placed multiple zones into commercial production.





Share this article