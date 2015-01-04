Imperial Metals drills 0.31% copper over 230 metres at Mount Polley, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Imperial Metals Corp. [III-TSX; IPMLF-OTC] reported diamond drill results from the final five holes of the second phase of the Mount Polley 2023 exploration program, including a notable interval of 230.1 metres grading 0.31% copper and 0.50 g/t gold starting from a depth of 7.4 metres in hole SD-23-172.

The second phase of drilling was completed in June to follow up on the significant results obtained in the first phase of drilling. Both phases were conducted in an underexplored area between the Springer and Cariboo mineralized zones.

Results from the first five of the 10 holes drilled in the second phase were previously released on July 18, 2023, and the final five holes are described in this news release. The 2023 exploration program results have increased the dimensions of the Springer zone mineralization. This mineralization has good potential to be converted from resource to reserve due to its proximity to existing mining and planned pits.

Brian Kynoch, president, said: “There continues to be opportunity to expand the Springer mineralization, especially at depth, and a follow-up program will be designed to further test the Springer zone. The results of this year’s drilling will be integrated into the block model and the life of mine plan for Mount Polley will be updated.”

All five drill holes are vertical and were collared in the Springer pit.

SD-23 172 is an infill hole 35 metres west of hole SD-23-168 on Section 3315N testing a significant gap on the northern/eastern edge of the Springer Main zone. It intersected 0.31% copper and 0.50 g/t gold over 230.1 metres from 7.4 metres.

SD-23 173 is step-out hole 35 metres to the southeast of hole SD-23-166 on Section 3225N expanding the eastern limits of the Springer zone toward the Polley fault. It intersected 0.55% copper and 0.69 g/t gold over 80 metres from 215.0 metres.

SD-23 174 is an infill hole 40 metres to the west of hole SD-23-166 on Section 3245N upgrading the eastern edges of the Springer zone. It intersected 0.36% copper and 0.37 g/t gold over 251 metres from 21.5 metres.

SD-23 176 is a step-out hole 70 metres to the southeast of hole SD-23-165 on Section 3135N testing the eastern edges of the Springer zone. It intersected 0.34 % copper and 0.39 g/t gold over 107.5 metres from 265 metres.

SD-23 177 is an infill hole 25 metres to the south of hole SD-23-167 on Section 3290N upgrading model confidence in the eastern extents of the Springer zone. It intersected 0.34% copper and 0.31 g/t gold over 222 metres from 3 metres.

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%) and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.


Share this article

More Stories

F3 Uranium unveils $15 million bought deal

16 hours ago Staff Writer

CanAlaska Uranium confirms high-grade uranium intersections at West McArthur Project, Saskatchewan

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Collective Mining drills 2.10 g/t AuEq over 557.85 metres at Guayabales, Colombia

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Tiger Metals drills 443.9 g/t AgEq over 10.5 metres at El Tigre, Mexico

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Tudor Gold drills 1.19 g/t AuEq over 516 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

In-situ mining: a cost-effective and environmentally friendly mining method for low-grade orebodies

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

F3 Uranium unveils $15 million bought deal

16 hours ago Staff Writer

CanAlaska Uranium confirms high-grade uranium intersections at West McArthur Project, Saskatchewan

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Collective Mining drills 2.10 g/t AuEq over 557.85 metres at Guayabales, Colombia

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Tiger Metals drills 443.9 g/t AgEq over 10.5 metres at El Tigre, Mexico

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Imperial Metals drills 0.31% copper over 230 metres at Mount Polley, British Columbia

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.