Imperial Mining drills 308 g/t Sc2O3 over 98.6 metres at Crater Lake, Quebec

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. [IPG-TSXV; IMPNF-OTCQB] reported additional assays from the 100%-owned Crater Lake project, Quebec, summer drilling program on the TG scandium-rare earth mineralized zone.

Assay results have confirmed the substantial intersection widths of scandium-bearing olivine ferrosyenite reported earlier. The drilling program was completed in early September. Once all results have been received from the lab and compilation of the data completed, Imperial plans to undertake an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate for the zone. The new data plan to convert the Inferred category resources reported late last year into Indicated/Measured resources.

“The summer drilling results for the Crater Lake property continue to exceed all expectations, as they continue to confirm wide intervals of scandium and TREO+Y at the TGZ target,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s president and CEO. “Drilling has now defined the zone on 50-metre sections between sections 350N and 600N and mineralization has been traced by drilling over 600 metres in total strike length from surface to a vertical depth of 150 metres. Importantly, the zone appears to get wider and higher grade with depth. We anticipate that the resource will likely increase from what was previously reported for the TG.”

To date, assays for three additional holes for 648 metres have been received. All drill holes have intersected the target mafic intrusive host rock. The drilling indicates that the TG scandium zone is doubly dipping between 830 west to 700 east, with a north-northeast strike direction. The widths of the mineralized zone vary between 55 and 135 m (180 to 443 feet) in true thickness. Mineralization is open at depth below the 200 metres vertical level and along strike and appears as a thickening, conical-shaped body in cross-section.

Highlights include drill hole CL22056 that returned 13.2 metres of 180 g/t scandium (276 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.383% TREO+Y (Total Rare Earth Oxides+ Yttrium) and 5.05 metres of 179 g/t scandium (275 Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.230% TREO+Y. CL22058 returned 34.43 metres of 177 g/t scandium (271 g.t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.440% TREO+Y, including 15.15 metres of 201 g/t scandium (308 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.473% TREO+Y and 50.5 metres of 191 g/t scandium (293 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.353% TREO+Y, including 20.0 metres of 196 g/t scandium (301 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.359% TREO+Y. and including 26.5 metres of 206 g/t scandium (317 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.382% TREO+Y. CL22059 returned 115.5 metres of 177 g/t scandium (271 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.320% TREO+Y, including 12.74 metres of 211 g/t scandium (323 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.457% TREO+Y, and including 52.8 metres of 210 g/t scandium (321 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.372% TREO+Y, and including 33.05 metres of 183 g/t scandium (281 g/t Sc 2 O 3 ) or 0.307% TREO+Y.

