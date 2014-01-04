Imperial Mining drills 378 g/t Sc2O3 over 24.68 metres at Crater Lake, Quebec

Share this article

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. [IPG-TSXV; IMPNF-OTCQB] has received the remaining results from the Crater Lake summer 2022 drilling program on the TG scandium-rare earth mineralized zone at the 100%-owned Crater Lake project, Quebec.

Assay results continue to return substantial intersection widths of scandium-bearing, olivine-rich ferrosyenite and a new, higher-grade, scandium-bearing, pyroxene-rich ferrosyenite zone reported earlier. With all of the results in, Imperial plans to undertake an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate with the goal of converting all of the inferred mineral resources into the indicated or measured mineral resources category.

“We are very pleased to see the development of a parallel, higher-grade mineralized scandium system as we move towards the south towards what we call the Southern Lobe of the TG zone,” said Peter Cashin, president and CEO. “Importantly, this higher-grade system is showing better continuity in terms of width and grade and remains open towards the south, at depth and, potentially, closer to surface. Our future exploration plans will be to better define this new system.”

All analytical results for the last three holes of the summer drilling program, representing a total of 738 metres, have been received. All drill holes have intersected the target scandium-bearing ferrosyenite host rock. The recent drilling indicates that the southern portion of the TG scandium zone is composed of two different scandium-bearing ferrosyenites and hosts a higher proportion of the higher-grade pyroxene-rich ferrosyenite. This new pyroxene-rich ferrosyenite mineralization is open to the southwest and at depth. Individual drill assay grades of up to 602 grams per tonne Sc2O3 (scandium oxide) were returned from this new system. The mineralization of both scandium-bearing ferrosyenite zones is open at depth below the 200 m vertical level and along strike and appears to show great potential for additional scandium mineralization between Section Lines 0N and 350N, particularly closer to surface.

Highlights included drill hole CL22060 returned 67.13 metres of 184 g/t scandium, 282 g/t Sc 2 O 3 and 0.314% TREO+Y. Hole CL22061 returned 37.09 metres of 194 g/t scandium, 298 g/t Sc 2 O 3 and 0.474% TREO + Y, including 25.77 metres of 202 g/t scandium, 310 g/t Sc 2 O 3 and 0.506% TREO + Y.





