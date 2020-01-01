Independence Gold drills 13.65 metres of 5.07 g/t gold at 3Ts

22 hours ago Staff Writer
Independence Gold Corp. [IGO-TSXV; IEGCF-OTC] on Wednesday April 14 updated exploration at its 100%-owned 3Ts Project in central British Columbia, approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George.

The update includes assay results from the first drill hole of a 4,500-metre winter drilling program, a reanalysis of drill hole 3T-20-06 (drilled in 2020), and plans for a detailed geophysical survey to be carried out over the property.

The 2021 winter drill program was designed to test significant gaps within historical drilling of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, both along strike and at depth, as well as previously untested targets.

Drilling highlights include hole 3T-21-01 that returned 13.65 metres of 5.07 g/t gold and 258.10 g/t silver from 293.35-307 metres, including 5.85 metres of 8.60 g/t gold and 577.62 g/t silver.

The 3Ts Project is 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s  [ARTG-TSXV] Blackwater Gold project with estimated measured and indicated resources of 12.4 million AuEq ounces (597 million tonnes at 0.65 g/t AuEq, 0.61 g/t gold, and 6.4 g/t silver). The 3Ts project is comprised of the Tsacha, Taken, Tam, Tommy Bot and Blackwater South properties.

The first gold-bearing quartz vein was discovered in 1993 at Tommy Lake by a B.C. government mapping crew. Independence Gold has continued to explore the project with mapping geophysics, drilling and metallurgy at three main targets: Ted-Mint Vein, the Tommy Vein and Ringer Target.

Independence shares rallied in November, 2020, after the company reported assays from two drill holes that tested the underexplored Ted-Mint Offset Vein. Highlights included drill hole 3T-20-10 that intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein between 51.0 and 119.6 metres and returned 3.63 g/t gold and 132.83 g/t silver over 67.6 metres

On Wednesday, the company said it re-analyzed data from the 2020 drill program to identify other elements of economic interest, notably copper, lead, molybdenum and zinc. Drill hole 3T-20-06 was selected as it was one of the deepest holes drilled and reached a depth of approximately 150 metres below the microdiorite sill. Highlights include 8.0 metres of 0.07% copper, 56.75 (ppm) molybdenum, 818.75 (ppm) lead and 0.445% zinc.

The company said it plans to carry out a program of deep 3D, IP and resistivity surveying, and a magnetic tellurics (MT) survey, starting in the third week of April.

 


