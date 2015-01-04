Independence Gold drills 2.54 g/t gold over 16.08 metres at 3Ts, British Columbia

Share this article

Independence Gold Corp. [IGO-TSXV; IEGCF-OTCQB] reported assay results from the Johnny vein system discovered during the recent 4,000-metre drill program at its 100%-owned 3Ts project, located approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, and situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater project.

The Johnny vein system is located approximately 575 metres west of the Tommy vein system and 335 metres west of the newly discovered Ian vein system. This is the second new vein system to be discovered during the 2023 drilling campaign and represents a significant step-out to the west from the Tommy vein system. Anomalous quartz vein samples collected in 1996 yielded grades up to 10.2 g/t gold and 28.2 g/t silver but no further exploration has been undertaken in this area since then.

During the 2023 drill campaign, two drill holes were designed to explore the extent of the Johnny vein based on these historical results. Hole 3TS-23-31 was drilled 45 metres west of the vein sample and intersected the new Johnny vein cutting 16.08 metres grading 2.54 g/t gold and 17.54 g/t silver. The second hole, 3TS-23-30, was drilled 25 metres to the southeast and intersected highly altered country rock at 89.0-metre depth before terminating at 98.0 metres. The Johnny vein is the widest vein discovered to date in comparison with other known veins within the 3Ts project and remains open at depth and along strike. Multiple gold and silver quartz-bearing veins within an area greater than 1.1 kilometres east-west and 1.1 km north-south have been discovered.

Please refer to the company website for a map showing the veins and drill hole locations.

Independence president and cCEO Randy Turner stated: “The discovery of two major new vein systems at the 3Ts during the recent drill program demonstrates the exploration potential of the project area, with only 25 per cent of the property explored to date. Both the Ian and the Johnny veins, along with other targets, will be further tested during the upcoming exploration and drill programs.”

The 3Ts project comprises 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts project covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres to more than 1,075 metres and true widths up to 25 metres, have been identified.

The company wishes to clarify that the 251,416 non-transferable finder compensation warrants issued in connection with the closing of its private placement financing previously announced on July 18, 2023, will be exercisable at a price of 18 cents per common share until July 18, 2025.

